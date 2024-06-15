Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open Friday in Pinehurst.

PINEHURST — Scottie Scheffler may be the best golfer in the world, but Pinehurst No. 2 doesn’t bow to anyone.

The world No. 1 and five-time winner in 2024 failed to make a birdie in the second round of the U.S. Open Friday in a frustrating round of 4-over-par 74, falling down the leaderboard to make the cut on the number, entering the weekend tied for 57th, 10 strokes behind leader Ludvig Åberg.

“Today I just couldn’t get the putts to fall,” Scheffler said. “This golf course can be unpredictable at times, and maybe it got the better of me the last couple days. I’ll sit down and think about where we’re going the last few days and figure it out.”

Scheffler told the media after his morning round that he didn’t expect his 5-over-par total to make the top 60 and ties to qualify for the weekend, but the cut line ultimately fell to that number by the end of the day as Pinehurst played tougher on Friday than the day before.

“Around this place you have to hit such good shots,” Scheffler said. “The golf course is challenging. I think personally it’s fun to play, but yeah, it was definitely a grind.”

Scheffler’s birdie-free round was his first in a major championship as a professional; it previously occurred at the 2016 U.S. Open, which he played as an amateur. He made a double-bogey at the par-5 fifth hole, adding bogeys at both back-nine par-3s, the 15th and 17th.

Tiger Woods headed home

Tiger Woods’ return to Pinehurst lasted only 36 holes as he missed the cut by two strokes after a Friday 73.

“It was probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today,” the 15-time major champion said. “I hit a lot of good shots that just didn’t quite go my way, or I hit good putts, and then I put myself in a couple bad spots with some bad lag putts.”

Woods played the back nine with a chance to advance to the weekend, but a lipped-out birdie try on the 15th hole and a bogey on the 16th left him on the outside looking in.

The USGA gave Woods a special exemption to compete in this U.S. Open as he was not otherwise exempt. His future in the championship, therefore, is uncertain moving forward, even as it’s almost certain the USGA would grant Woods an exemption in any future championship he wishes to compete in.

Given the situation, though, Woods was noncommittal when asked after his round if this could potentially be his final U.S. Open.

“As far as my last … U.S. Open Championship, I don’t know what that is; it may or may not be,” he said.

It could, though, very reasonably his final U.S. Open appearance at Pinehurst No. 2, which will host the championship again in 2029.

North Carolinians in The Cradle

As the Home of American Golf hosts its fourth U.S. Open, one player has emerged as a contender and given the leaderboard a small taste of home in North Carolina.

Wake Forest native Akshay Bhatia sits tied for ninth at 1 under par after shooting 71 in Friday’s round.

“I love this golf,” Bhatia said. “You’re hitting it in the middle of greens and making pars is fun. I think it takes a lot more discipline, and it takes just a lot more intention on where you’re trying to hit it and where you’re trying to miss it. It’s a lot different than just birdie fests.”

Bhatia made birdie at the par-5 fifth and bogeys on the 11th and 13th holes, parring the remaining 15 holes in his second trip around Pinehurst No. 2.

Three other players with direct North Carolina ties will play the weekend. Hickory’s J.T. Poston is tied for 51st at 4 over par after a 71.

Ben Kohles and Brendon Todd, both from Cary, made the cut on the number at 5 over and are tied for 57th. Kohles shot a 2-under 68 Friday and Todd shot 1-over 71.

Raleigh natives Webb Simpson, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, and Chesson Hadley each missed the cut at 8 over. Southern Pines native Michael McGowan, who hit the first shot of the tournament on Thursday morning, and Raleigh’s Carter Jenkins each finished at 11 over.

Among players with prior Pinehurst success, Frankie Capan III is tied for 21st at 1 over par after the 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion shot 70 Friday. Martin Kaymer, the 2014 U.S. Open champion at Pinehurst, is tied for 37th at 3 over, while Nick Dunlap, the 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur champion at the nearby Country Club of North Carolina and the 2023 North & South Amateur champion at Pinehurst, shot his second-straight 73 to miss the cut by one stroke at 6 over.

Power-pairing produces dual contenders

Good players can often feed off each other, turning a good pairing into a great pairing if those players are in good form.

Such was the case over the first two rounds for Ludvig Åberg, who leads the championship at 5 under par, and Tony Finau, who is tied for fifth at 3 under.

Åberg made three birdies in a 1-under 69 after opening the tournament with 4-under 66 on Thursday, and currently tops Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Rory McIlroy by one stroke. The Swede is, remarkably, playing his first U.S. Open and his third career major championship.

“I think obviously this being my first one, I think a U.S. Open is supposed to be hard,” Åberg said. “It’s supposed to be tricky, and it’s supposed to challenge any aspect of your game. And I feel like it’s really doing that. But super fortunate with the way that things have turned out over the last couple days, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep it up.”

Åberg was asked what was the hardest American course he’d played before this week, and replied Pinehurst No. 2 was, from his appearance in the 2019 U.S. Amateur. He is seeking to become the first player to win the U.S. Open in his tournament debut since amateur Francis Ouimet’s renowned win in 1913. T.C. Chen in 1985 was the last rookie to lead after 36 holes until Åberg.

He was paired over the first two rounds with Finau, who shot a 1-under 69 Friday to back up Thursday’s 68 and put himself into contention.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever played with him,” Finau said. “The guy is like a machine, from what I saw. I obviously am focused on what I’m doing and playing my game, but he hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens. He sure makes it look pretty easy. As far as me, I think, again, we had a game plan going in. You’ve got to hit fairways out here. I’ve done a good job of that so far, and that’s what I’ll be looking to do over the next couple days to give myself a chance to win.”

Finau made three birdies against two bogeys in Friday’s round as the six-time PGA Tour winner seeks his first major championship.

Molinari makes magical miracle

Francesco Molinari stepped onto the ninth tee late Friday to begin his final hole of the second round, needing a surreal outcome to avoid it being his final hole of the tournament.

He got one, as his 7-iron approach bounced onto the front of the green, down a slope and into the hole for an ace — moving him to 5 over par to make the cut on the number.

It is believed to be the first instance in U.S. Open history of a player making a hole-in-one on his final hole hit the cut line.

“You’re trying to hit a good shot. Like I said, you have a thought, knowing it’s the last chance you have,” said Molinari, the 2018 British Open chapmion. “I just bogeyed (hole No.) 8. … Standing on the 9th tee it was just put a good swing on it and see what happens. But the chances are incredibly small, so I don’t know what to say.”

Molinari’s ace was the fourth on the ninth hole in U.S. Open competition, and the second Friday; Sepp Straka also made a one during the second round.

Asked how many aces he’s made in competition, Molinari said he would guess seven, but wasn’t sure of the exact number. But it is certain none were as dramatic as this one.

