The statue memorializing Payne Stewart’s 1999 U.S. Open win, which normally resides near the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2, was located in the fan experience area during this week’s U.S. Open.

PINEHURST — The spot is 26 paces from the front of the green, six from the right.

It is the place where Payne Stewart created Pinehurst No. 2’s forever most iconic moment. Sunday, with the hole cut in the exact same location and Stewart’s silhouette on the flag, it was Bryson DeChambeau’s turn to celebrate emphatically after his ball found the bottom of that same cup.

Just as Stewart clinched the U.S. Open there, a quarter century ago this week, DeChambeau sank his 274th and final stroke of the week at the back-right of the final green to win the U.S. Open, outdueling Rory McIlroy by one stroke to win his second U.S. Open title.

It’s only fitting that DeChambeau did so just feet from the normal location of Stewart’s bronze statue, which typically overlooks the 18th green in front of the clubhouse veranda, though it was moved to a more fan-friendly location for this week’s tournament. As a young boy in California, DeChambeau idolized Stewart, and there’s a plethora of similarities to bond the careers of the two champions.

DeChambeau did it with a Stewart-like par save on the 72nd and final hole of the championship: an errant drive, a punchout and the up-and-down of his life.

Stewart wedged to 15 feet, then sank his renowned putt and made his famous celebratory pose. DeChambeau drove it under a tree to the left of the 18th fairway and hit from there to a bunker about 50 yards short of the pin. His bunker shot rolled towards the hole — on nearly the same line as Stewart’s putt in 1999 — to three feet, 11 inches away, and he made the par to begin an epic celebration.

“That was all-world — probably the best shot of my life,” DeChambeau said. “I was trying to land it pretty much where I landed it and run it out to the right. I remembered Payne’s putt and how it broke up there, and I knew that was obviously huge to get up-and-down and to win this prestigious championship that will be the highlight of my life.”

The parallels with Stewart and DeChambeau go beyond a thrilling final hole in front of the clubhouse veranda crowd at the Home of American Golf. In some ways, the two couldn’t be different — but in others, their similarity makes DeChambeau a natural successor as a Pinehurst U.S. Open champion.

Both men encompass a showmanship in their style of competition, even as their golf games themselves are quite different. For many years, up until a couple of years ago, DeChambeau even wore the flat Ben Hogan-style cap like Stewart used to wear as a way to honor both Hogan and Stewart; the cap made a return as DeChambeau put it on for a brief moment during Sunday’s trophy presentation.

Both earned their first PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic, then went on to win their second U.S. Open championship at Pinehurst No. 2, with Stewart previously winning in 1991 and DeChambeau in 2020; they’re two of the 23 men with multiple U.S. Open titles. Stewart can’t say this, though: DeChambeau joins Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as players with two U.S. Open titles along with a U.S. Amateur win, accomplishing that feat of USGA success in the organization’s 1000th championship.

Victory at Pinehurst for both men came as the climax of a period of image rehabilitation, with that process coming in much the same way for both.

Stewart was a brash and even sometimes abrasive player early in his career, but into his late 30s and early 40s became more mature through dedicating himself to fatherhood and a renewed faith to become a kinder, more humble man at age 42 by the time of his Pinehurst triumph. That, of course, made his untimely passing later in 1999 all the more tragic.

DeChambeau, too, rubbed many the wrong way in the early years of his professional career. But he has also become a more likable figure through showing a softer side, building a strong social-media presence and figuring out the best way to remain himself without seeming too arrogant or conceited to others.

While he’s not a father like Stewart was, he’s also credited his faith in helping to build a better man out of himself, and says experiencing the loss of his father helped change him.

“I’ve realized that there’s a lot more to life than just golf,” DeChambeau said. “Treating others, yourself first and foremost, respecting yourself, is super important to being able to treat others with respect, as well.”

The result is a massive increase in DeChambeau’s popularity — as perhaps the only LIV Golf League competitor to be undeniably more well-liked after leaving the PGA Tour than before — with the fans around Pinehurst urging him on to victory throughout the weekend. He returned the favor throughout the week, going out of his way to sign autographs, including for a disabled fan who he walked past behind the 10th green during the final round, and a young fan wearing a Payne Stewart cap who he met just after his post-round press conference.

He even took the U.S. Open trophy to the fans to let them see it up close after the trophy presentation.

“Tonight, I want all of you guys, somehow, I want you to touch this trophy, because I want you to experience what this feels like for me,” DeChambeau said to the fans during the presentation. “You were a part of this journey this week, and I want you to be a part of it for the after-party.”

Both Stewart and DeChambeau played collegiately at Southern Methodist University. It was Stewart, in fact, over a decade after his death, who made quite possibly the biggest recruiting pitch to get DeChambeau to the Dallas campus in 2012.

“When I went to SMU, in the athletic department on the wall I saw a mural of him, and I’m like, Oh, my gosh, he went to SMU?” DeChambeau said Friday. “That was probably the moment I decided to go to SMU, when I saw that mural on the wall.”

There are, of course, many ways DeChambeau isn’t like Stewart, just as he’s not like anyone who’s ever played high-level professional golf, from the pendulum-style putting stroke to the 3D-printed irons to DeChambeau floating his golf balls in an Epsom salt solution to ensure the balls are not out of balance. Though cutting the sleeves off a rainsuit with scissors, as Stewart did famously 25 years ago, almost sounds like something DeChambeau would do too.

While accounting for the difference in modern equipment and style of play, it’s still startling to consider Stewart’s average driving distance in the 1999 U.S. Open was 255.3 yards, while DeChambeau’s en route to the 2024 victory was 337.9 yards, leading the field.

But Stewart would surely be proud of his fellow Mustang and would have been entertained watching DeChambeau win this week.

And, like Stewart’s Pinehurst win, DeChambeau had to outduel a Hall-of-Fame-level talent to extend that player’s major-championship drought. Stewart won by one stroke over Phil Mickelson, who was still seeking his first major title at the time before ultimately winning six; DeChambeau got past McIlroy, who has four majors but has a winless streak in the big ones that’s approaching 10 years.

DeChambeau led by three strokes entering the final round, but McIlroy took a two-stroke lead after birdies at the ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th holes coupled with a DeChambeau bogey at the 12th. But DeChambeau played the final six holes in even par — with birdie at the 13th and bogey at the 15th — while McIlroy bogeyed three of the final four holes, including missed par putts inside three feet at the 16th and 18th after he hadn’t missed previously from that distance all season.

That left DeChambeau knowing he needed just one par to secure the win.

“After my tee shot (on 18), I was up there going, man, if he makes par, I don’t know how I’m going to beat him,” DeChambeau said. “I just really didn’t know. Then I heard the moans. Like a shot of adrenaline got in me. I said, okay, you can do this.”

After the wins of Michael Campbell and Martin Kaymer in 2005 and 2014 at Pinehurst, both seemingly a somewhat random result, the Sandhills can once again revel in the champion that its crown jewel produced and appreciate his greatness.

While nothing will ever top Stewart’s moment in Pinehurst lore, DeChambeau’s conquest of golf’s best will certainly be remembered for years to come.

As Stewart’s statue is moved back to its perch behind No. 2’s home hole, it can overlook that place — and perhaps Payne himself can glance down upon it from the heavens — with pride and satisfaction that it’s where another great champion was crowned.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.