PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced on Monday that Lamar Courmon has been promoted to assistant athletics director for creative services & broadcasting.

“Lamar’s loyalty and love of UNCP show through in the quality of his work,” said UNCP Athletics Director Dick Christy. “He inherently understands our brand and brings it to life in special ways for our coaches and student-athletes.”

A Greensboro native, Courmon joined the athletics department in 2011 as marketing coordinator and was charged with planning and implementing promotions and game day activities for assigned sports, while also promoting athletics events on campus, as well as across the Robeson County community. He took on a similar, but expanded, role as assistant director of marketing & promotions prior to the 2013-14 season, and has since been at the forefront of a host of aesthetic improvements across all of UNCP’s athletics facilities.

Courmon, a graduate of UNC Pembroke, will enter his 14th season with the department in 2024-25, after being hired in a full-time role for the 2019-20 school year. He will be responsible for the oversight of the athletics department’s brand development, while also serving a key role in the coordination of UNCP’s social media, video and creative efforts.

“I would first like to thank Director of Athletics, Dick Christy, for the opportunity,” said Courmon. “I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey with UNC Pembroke Athletics. I have an extreme passion for enhancing the experience for our student-athletes, fans, and community. I’m eager to continue to work beside our amazing and talented team to elevate UNC Pembroke Athletics to new heights. I look forward to continuing to uphold my personal motto, ‘Don’t just be good, be great!’

He dipped his feet into campus involvement in 2009 as an on-site coordinator with the LeaderShape Institute where he was tasked with assisting in the planning and implementation of the institute’s sessions, and later served a two-year stint as the marketing coordinator in the Career Center. He was also active in leadership of his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma.

Courmon earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from UNC Pembroke in Dec. 2018. He married the former Sieiara Davis on April 28, 2018. The couple has a son, Landon.