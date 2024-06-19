PEMBROKE — Hard work in both the classroom and competition paid dividends for five UNC Pembroke student-athletes – three track & field athletes and two cross country/track & field dual athletes – who were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced earlier this week.

Cameron Ferguson, Raven Haston, and Kirsten Shuford represented the men’s and women’s track & field programs, while men’s cross country/track & field athletes Gabe Blackwelder and Norman Junker also landed spots on the distinguished squad.

It is the second-such honor for Blackwelder and Junker, while Ferguson, Haston, and Shuford earned the honor for the first time.

The announcement marks the second time since 2012, as well as the second-consecutive year, that the cross country program has been recognized on the distinguished list, and is also the second time since 2018, as well as the second-consecutive season that the track & field programs were honored as well.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitive events.