Newly promoted Courmon the man behind UNCP’s striking visual content

PEMBROKE — What fans see on the field or court at UNC Pembroke is largely up to the coaches and players who are participants in the Braves’ sporting events.

But there’s a whole other side to the visual presentation beyond just seeing the ball go through the basket or over the goal line, particularly in the digital age.

That’s where Lamar Courmon comes in.

The UNCP athletic department veteran oversees creative services for the Braves, and earned a promotion to become the assistant athletic director for creative services & broadcasting, the school announced Monday.

“The atmosphere aesthetics, major artistic projects — when it comes to Division II, you have your hand in a little bit of everything,” Courmon said when describing his role. “Music and in-game production. It’s a little bit of everything. On paper, it’s mostly creative services, as far as graphic design, helping with recruiting efforts, and of course broadcasting and getting the UNCP Sports Network out into hopefully all our fans’ homes if they can’t make it to a game.”

Courmon has worked with UNCP Athletics for over a decade, starting as an unpaid intern while a student at the school and working his way up to the administrative level.

“Lamar has just continued to grow and grow and grow,” UNCP Athletic Director Dick Christy said. “He’s one of our longest-tenured employees, and our longest-tenured guy in administration. It’s well-deserved, and now seeing him go from an undergrad student, extended and now work his way into administration, and just continues to add different skills to his repertoire.”

The promotion, after Courmon’s previous title was director of creative services, gives him “a little bit more autonomy” on content. He’ll also oversee the UNCP Sports Network.

“It’s not marketing, but it’s kind of … how to make athletics visually appealing,” Courmon said. “Giving you that recap, showing you if you didn’t make the game, what you missed and why you should be at the next one. Giving that wow factor. Making everything that we do memorable. I’m not saying we’re trying to go viral with every post, but we want you to know we’re here.”

His creations include graphics and video for both social media and on-site presentation at games. The work that Courmon does, Christy says, makes the digital presence of UNCP Athletics rival that of many midmajor-level Division-I programs.

“At our level you don’t see somebody very often with his talent that understands the brand as well as he does,” Christy said. “We used to spend a pretty significant investment when I was at N.C. State for the services that he provides, and we would outsource it. It would take multiple revisions to get them to understand the look and the feel and the brand and what we were going for. With Lamar, I’ll sit down and we’ll talk about a vision, and the first draft is right on point every time because he just gets who we are and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Courmon began working with the Braves in marketing and promotions, but transitioned over to graphic design around 2014, doing so as a man self-taught in graphics and video. Over the last decade, as his skills have improved exponentially, he’s also seen many broader changes in the digital media world and the college sports industry.

“If you look at the progression of where digital media has come at Pembroke from ‘14 to now, I think you’ll see a huge increase,” Courmon said. “I just thank these athletes and those around me for challenging me and trying to enhance the experience at Pembroke; that’s part of our mission statement is providing a championship experience, and a championship experience isn’t just on that podium, it’s during the preseason, it’s a full team effort.”

Giving fans attention-grabbing content is a key goal, but so is reaching prospective athletes.

“(Courmon) is invaluable to our team, and when you see recruits come to Pembroke, either on a visit or they say yes to us, a lot of that is based on their digital impression of us before they ever come to campus,” Christy said. “We have a look and a feel online that looks a lot more like a D-I school, and that’s because of his talents.”

Once they’re on campus, Courmon enjoys working with the athletes on content and helping the fans get more of an up-close look at the hard work those athletes are putting in at UNCP.

“My satisfaction is the look in the coach’s eyes or the athlete’s eyes of ‘yo, I love that intro video’ or ‘oh man, this graphic,’” Courmon said. “When people don’t really see your vision at first, but then when everything comes to fruition and they see it and it’s like ‘yo, you told me it was going to be good. Dang, wow.’ I just like the wow factor. Sometimes Pembroke is underestimated, and I want people to know that UNCP is here, and we’re not here to do the bare minimum.”

Courmon has a well-known personal motto of “don’t just be good, be great.” He says that originates from a perspective of not taking things for granted and striving to be the very best he can be.

“Just because I got this job and got it because I work hard, doesn’t mean that it should stop at just being here,” Courmon said. “If you’re going to do something, be the greatest at what you do. Try to be better than what you know you are now. … I tell myself that more than anything, but when I tell myself I probably tell it on social media or somewhere else, but it’s me talking to myself and that goes out to somebody else.”

As UNCP’s digital presence continues to grow and the aesthetics continue to have more and more of the “wow factor” he seeks, Courmon is unquestionably doing great work.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.