The Pembroke Ponytails (age 11-12) Dixie Softball team won the district championship Monday in Raeford. They will travel to the state tournament in Bessemer City, which begins July 5. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Cristel Cervantes, Dayla Strickland, Sakyiah Bullard, Kaylan Cummings, Serenity Chavis, Dariana Scott and London Henderson. In the back row, from left, are coach Angelica Allen, Katen Chavis, Ally Chavis, Sofia Sampson, Ciena Carter, coach Kyle Ricard, Taliyah Woods, coach Nehemiah Woods and Sahara Locklear.

The West Robeson Majors (age 11-12) Dixie Youth Baseball team won the district championship Wednesday at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. They will travel to Mount Holly for the state tournament, which begins July 12. Pictured, in the front row, from left, are Ethen Carter, Kolton Locklear, Greylan Castro, Mason Locklear and Zaiden Hunt. In the second row, from left, are Jace Freeman, Kaleb Jacobs, Josiah Bullard, Tanner Clark, Jravin Lowry and Noah Locklear. In the back row, from left, are coaches Servando Castro, Kelvin Jacobs and Marcus Hunt.

