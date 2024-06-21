LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School baseball program will hold a youth baseball camp next week for ages 6 to 16 at Finley Read Field.

The Pirate Baseball School is designed to teach advanced skills and strategies of baseball, a camp flyer states. Participants will improve their skills through instruction, drills and competition.

The camp will be held this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $60. Camper information and payment can be turned in on the first day of camp.

The camp is led by the Lumberton High School baseball coaching staff, including head coach Jeff McLamb, a former player at Methodist University, and assistant Jonathan Benson. Zach Lowry, a former LHS coach currently coaching at Lumberton Junior High, will also help lead the camp.

For all information, call McLamb at 910-740-9745. Checks can be made payable to B.A.T. (Baseball Advancement Team).