From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the championship-flight winners at this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 65, winning by one stroke over runners-up Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt. Special flight winners were Lea Hepler and Tim Locklear. Tim Moore, Tiger Will and Jerry Long were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

A Texas Scramble Tournament will be played at Fairmont Golf Club on Saturday, June 22 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members which includes all golf fees, meals before and after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

