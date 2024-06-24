BOLIVIA — Fairmont native Colby Thorndyke earned two National Player of the Year awards at the junior college level after a strong season at Brunswick Community College.

Thorndyke was named national Division II Player of the Year by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) on Monday and previously earned ABCA/Rawlings National Player of the Year honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Thorndyke hit .447 with 15 home runs, 73 RBIs and 77 runs in his redshirt-freshman season. He ranked in the top 10 nationally in NJCAA Division II in runs, total bases, RBIs and hits. He slugged .766 and had a 1.288 OPS, both eye-popping numbers.

The first baseman and outfielder helped lead Brunswick to the NJCAA Division II World Series championship game, with six RBIs and one home run in the tournament.

“Colby Thorndyke is an outstanding leader and a quality young man,” Brunswick head coach Robbie Allen said in a press release. “As his coach I knew right away that Colby was special. He displayed the work ethic, drive and passion to excel both on and off the field. Colby set high expectations for himself and for his team. He pushed us all to do more to exceed each and every day. Colby’s dedication, hard work, and drive was also present in the classroom.”

Thorndyke is the son of longtime Fairmont baseball coach Sandy Thorndyke. He graduated from Green Sea Floyds High School in South Carolina in 2022 and redshirted last year at East Carolina before transferring to Brunswick; he is committed to play at Coastal Carolina next season.

Thorndyke is the first player from any NJCAA Region 10 school to earn National Player of the Year recognition. He was previously named NJCAA Region 10 Player of the Year and also earned Academic All-Region laurels.

Thorndyke is playing this summer with the Hope Mills Rockfish in the Old North State League, a collegiate summer wood bat league.