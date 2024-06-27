Lumberton’s Tiara Stueck swings at a pitch during a May 11 second-round 4A state playoff game against Cleveland in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone fields a ball during the May 3 United-8 Conference tournament championship against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Halona Sampson throws a pitch during an April 17 game against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt bunts during the April 2 Robeson County Slugfest championship against East Columbus in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — When a player makes an All-State team, it’s recognition of a great season individually. When five players from one team do it, it commemorates a very successful team.

Five players from the Lumberton High School softball team earned All-State honors from the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association, with each named to the 4A All-State team by the organization this week.

Alona Hanna, Aniya Merritt, Halona Sampson, Alyssa Stone and Tiara Stueck each earned the recognition.

These five seniors led Lumberton to a 24-5 season, setting a program wins record for the second-straight year and reaching the third round of the 4A state playoffs for the first time. The Pirates won the United-8 Conference championship and the Robeson County Slugfest title.

Hanna, an outfielder, hit .538 with 33 RBIs, setting school records with 39 runs and 17 doubles. She also hit five home runs, was 23-for-23 in stolen bases and had six outfield assists. The UNC Pembroke signee was named the Robeson County Player of the Year for softball, and was also named Robeson County All-Around Female Athlete of the Year by The Robesonian.

Merritt, also an outfielder, hit .494 with 33 runs and stole 38 bases. The North Carolina A&T signee was named Distict Player of the Year by the NCSCA.

Sampson, the Pirates’ circle ace signed to Lander, was 19-5 with a 1.67 ERA, striking out 190 batters in 134 1/3 innings, and was named District Pitcher of the Year by the NCSCA. She also hit .282 with 19 RBIs and seven extra-base hits.

Stone hit .476 with 29 RBIs and 34 runs, striking 15 doubles and playing solid defense at shortstop.

Stueck, the Pirates’ catcher, hit .410 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs. She is also signed to UNCP.

Other area players named to the All-State team include: Gray’s Creek’s Amariya Green, a UNCP commit, and Roshell Williams; South View’s Kaylie Cook and Savanna Delp; Scotland’s Dawson Blue, Madison Dixon, Addison Johnson and Avery Stutts; and Midway’s Jordyn Christopher, Tamia Gwynn and Kyleigh Stonerock.

Garner Magnet’s Gaby Mizelle was named 4A East Player of the Year and Wake Forest’s Jilian Livengood earned 4A East Pitcher of the Year honors.