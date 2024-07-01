PEMBROKE — Hard work in both competition and the classroom paid off for two UNC Pembroke student-athletes who were selected to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District At Large Team the organization announced.

Golf’s Toni Blackwell and wrestling’s Christopher Dickey each secured a spot on the distinguished squad which serves as a prerequisite for CSC Academic All-American accolades.

Blackwell earned the honor for the second-consecutive year, and received her MBA from UNC Pembroke in May with a 4.0 GPA, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy. The Fayetteville native graduated with a 3.986 GPA as a double major last year with degrees in both Biology and Exercise & Sport Science. Blackwell is the eighth Academic All-District selection in golf program history, and the first ever two-time honoree.

It is the first-such honor for Dickey, who carries a 3.572 cumulative GPA while majoring in Exercise & Sport Science. Dickey becomes just the fourth wrestler in program history to earn the honor.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitive events.