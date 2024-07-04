The Lumberton Darlings team (age 8 and under) will begin their state tournament at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Duplin County after finishing second to Hope Mills in the district tournament. Team members include: Kyleigh Alvarado, Brooklyn Benson, Anna Branch, Emma Carroll, Aniyah Hammonds, Ruby Johnson, Kya Kerns, Kinsley Lewis, Addlyn McNeill, Jillian Norris, Mia Overgaard and Dalilah Scott. Coaches include William Benson, Ivy Johnson, Allison Branch and Brittany Alvarado.

The Lumberton Angels team (age 10 and under) will begin their state tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday against Montgomery after finishing second to Hope Mills in the district tournament. Team members include: Reese Baffaro, Lacie Campbell, Khloe Carter, Layce Evans, Mila Grooms, Teagan Hunt, Laci Lewis, Jasmine Locklear, Dayla McNeil, Rylee Ransom, Sadie Smith and Nyla Thompson. Coaches are Hannah Baffaro, Amanda Smith and Kevin Sabi.

The Lumberton Ponytails team (age 12 and under) will begin their state tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday against Bessemer City after finishing second to Pembroke in the district tournament. Team members include: Brookes Baffaro, Madison Bryan, Lucy Connor, Aydan Davis, Jordan Faulk, Kylee Garner, Alyson Hunt, Melanie Leggett, Allie Rogers, Zyrianah Rogers, Caroline Walton and Ja’Kenzlei Whitted. Coaches are Chris Connor, Will Britt and Nick Baffaro.

All four Lumberton Softball Association teams are competing in Dixie Softball state tournaments this weekend in Bessemer City. This marks the third straight year that all four LSA teams have qualified for the state tournament. Pictured, the Lumberton Belles team (age 15 and under) will begin their state tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday against West Stanley after finishing second to Pembroke in the district tournament. Team members include: Makenzi Blackwell, Maliyah Hardin, Madelyn Hunt, Addison Ivey, Norah Johnson, Macy Jones, Josie Lawson, Alivia McMillan, Jenna Norris, Savannah Oxendine, Victoria Sanchez, Lexie Stone and Johanna Strickland. Coaches are Johnny Britt, O.T. Johnson and Fuzzy Norris.

The Pembroke Ponytails team (age 12 and under) will begin their state tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday against Topsail after winning the district tournament. Team members include: Sakyiah Bullard, Ciena Carter, Cristel Cervantes, Ally Chavis, Katen Chavis, Serenity Chavis, Kaylan Cummings, London Henderson, Sahara Locklear, Sofia Sampson, Dariana Scott, Dayla Strickland and Taliyah Woods. Coaches are Kyle Ricard, Nehemiah Woods and Angelica Allen.

