Josh Cade, Asher Lowry and Abner Lowry teamed up to win the men’s division of the Lumbee Games tennis tournament. Asher Lowry and Abner Lowry reached the championship match before Cade, from Fuquay-Varina, subbed in for Abner Lowry in the championship match, which the team won 8-4 over Josh Handsborough and Ethan Handsborough, both from Florida. Pictured, from left, are Abner Lowry, Asher Lowry, Cade, Ethan Handsborough and Josh Handsborough.

Former Purnell Swett athletes Abi Lowry and Jori Jones won the women’s division of the Lumbee Games tennis tournament, held Thursday at the Pembroke Recreation Complex. Lowry and Jones were both All-Conference tennis players and regional qualifiers during their Purnell Swett careers; the pair won over Bernie Bullard and Amy Dial in Thursday’s championship match. Pictured, Lowry hits a return shot.

Jori Jones hits a return shot during the Lumbee Games tennis tournament Thursday at Pembroke Recreation Complex.

Josh Cade, Asher Lowry and Abner Lowry teamed up to win the men’s division of the Lumbee Games tennis tournament. Asher Lowry and Abner Lowry reached the championship match before Cade, from Fuquay-Varina, subbed in for Abner Lowry in the championship match, which the team won 8-4 over Josh Handsborough and Ethan Handsborough, both from Florida. Pictured, from left, are Abner Lowry, Asher Lowry, Cade, Ethan Handsborough and Josh Handsborough.