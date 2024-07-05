The UNC Pembroke baseball team celebrates after winning the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship with a win over Belmont Abbey May 6 in Gastonia.

UNC Pembroke women’s basketball coach John Haskins, center, hugs players Courtney Smith, left, and Kalaya Hall, right after the Braves won the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game against Belmont Abbey March 10 in Spartanburg, S.C.

UNC Pembroke’s Ashleigh Harris, left, and Mercy Bell, right, celebrate after Harris scored a goal in the first minute of the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship against Belmont Abbey Nov. 12, 2023 in Browns Summit.

PEMBROKE — When looking back over the 2023-24 academic year for the UNC Pembroke athletic department, one theme continuously arises: success.

Department-wide strength on the field and court resulted in several conference championships for the Braves, and ultimately the Joby Hawn Cup, given to Conference Carolinas’ best overall athletic program. In addition to the overall Joby Hawn title, UNCP won both the men’s and women’s award as well.

After recounting the top five high school sporting events in Robeson County earlier this week, it’s only appropriate to also look back at UNCP’s best events of the outgoing school year. Listed in chronological order, here are the five best; get ready for a lot of trophy games.

Football vs. Fayetteville State (Sept. 1)

UNCP football’s first season under Mark Hall saw a bevy of new records set, both single-game and season-long, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But it all began with a defensive slugfest in the season opener, the Two Rivers Classic against Fayetteville State.

In a game neither team ever led by more than six points, UNCP led 16-10 after a field goal with 4:30 left, but Barry Elliott returned the kickoff 95 yards to give the Broncos a 17-16 lead. UNCP punted back to FSU on its next possession, but forced a stop, got the ball back with 1:36 to go, and drove down the field for freshman Ty Woods to hit a 24-yard field goal — finishing a 4-for-4 collegiate debut for the kicker — as UNCP earned the 19-17 win.

“I’m happy to get a win. Winning’s hard at this level and Fayetteville State is a really good team,” Hall said. “Our kids battled, and that’s what I’m most proud of; we’ve talked since I’ve gotten hired of having an unrelenting resolve and staying the course and battling. We joke around here — all it takes is you’ve got to win by one.”

Colin Johnson ultimately went on to an All-Conference season as the Braves’ quarterback, but Caleb Pierce was the early-season signal caller including on this day, going 17-for-35 for 235 yards and a touchdown; Trey Dixon caught three passes for 85 yards. Sean Hill had 12 tackles for the Braves.

The game was moved back a day as the scheduled Thursday night game time was disrupted by inclement weather from Hurricane Idalia, thus creating a Friday back-to-back for yours truly with Purnell Swett’s win at Red Springs later that evening.

Soccer vs. Belmont Abbey, Conference Carolinas Tournament championship (Nov. 12)

The UNCP soccer program has grown used to celebrating conference championships in early November, and last season was no different — but the Braves had to overcome a slow start to the season to get there.

But after a strong stretch run, the Braves were red hot by the Conference Carolinas Tournament final against Belmont Abbey, and scored two goals in the first three minutes to beat the Crusaders 2-1 and win their third straight title.

“Complacency is the most dangerous thing that can set in on a team like this; when it gets hard, do you go ‘well we’ve already won two rings, so if we don’t win this year it’s OK,’ or are you willing to still battle and fight through adversity,” UNCP coach Lars Andersson said. “And we were a team that, in the beginning of the year, by our own standards had some struggles.”

Ashleigh Harris scored 34 seconds into the match to permanently give UNCP the lead. Pembroke’s own Abigail Lowry kicked in a deflection after Mercy Bell’s shot was saved to make it 2-0 just three minutes in.

Belmont Abbey’s Logan Parry scored early in the second half to pull to a 2-1 gap, then Braves goalkeeper Chiara Coppin stopped the crusaders over the final 40-plus minutes to maintain the one-goal lead, the closest margin of UNCP’s three championships.

Men’s basketball vs. Emmanuel, Conference Carolinas Tournament championship (March 10)

The single best game of the year for UNCP athletics — and one of the all-time classics in Braves history — came as the men’s basketball program won its first conference tournament championship since 2018 with a thrilling 82-81 win over Emmanuel. It was the second-straight overtime win for the Braves, who defeated Barton 79-73 in the semifinals a day earlier.

Nygell Verdier gave UNCP a one-point lead with a layup with 14 seconds to go in the extra session. Conference Carolinas Player of the Year K.J. Jones got a good scoring look on the other end, but his miss was rebounded by JaJuan Carr, allowing time to expire and a celebration to begin.

Elijah Cobb led the Braves into overtime by hitting a game-tying layup with 40 seconds left in regulation, then blocking Jones’ potential game-tying shot attempt with 10 seconds to go. The preceding two hours had been just as back-and-forth as the final seconds of both regulation and overtime.

“It’s just another really good college basketball game and I feel lucky that we came out on top,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “It was another back-and-forth, back-and-forth (game); at no point did you feel like anybody had an advantage; everybody kind of made their runs. But I was proud of how we gutted it out. … I’m proud of these guys; I told them in the locker room, I don’t think there’s any coach in the world right now that’s as proud as I am of this group.”

Cobb, who played 84 minutes in a 26-hour span in the Braves’ two tournament games, scored 22 points with six rebounds and three assists in the finale, earning tournament Most Outstanding Player honors. Verdier scored 18 for UNCP.

Women’s basketball vs. Belmont Abbey, Conference Carolinas Tournament championship (March 10)

This game in an outlier on this list in that it was not as much of a nailbiter, but that’s because it may be the best performance by any UNCP team throughout the year. The Lady Braves basketball team beat Belmont Abbey 72-51 to win the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship for the second-straight season.

After a 56-46 win over the Crusaders in the 2023 championship game, and a 37-36 defensive slugfest between the teams in the regular season, the prevailing expectation entering the game was another low-scoring contest; the phrase “first to 40 may win” was even uttered by a few on the floor pregame. Instead, UNCP posted a historic game offensively, making a program-record 15 3-pointers en route to the victory.

Seven Braves hit at least one triple, four players hit two or more and Kalaya Hall and Kelci Adams hit four each. UNCP was 15-for-27 from beyond the arc, while holding Belmont Abbey to a 3-for-18 clip.

“We’ve got so much confidence in each other,” said Hall, who was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for the second-straight year after scoring 25 points with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in the tournament final. “We’re going to penetrate, kick it out, because we know the person on the other side is going to knock it down. So when Kelci got it, (Courtney Smith) got it, I’m running to the other end, because I believe 10 times out of 10 she’s going to make it.”

UNCP led 30-28 at halftime and 50-42 at the end of the third before holding the Crusaders to nine fourth-quarter points to pull away.

The win earned UNCP an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, allowing retiring coach John Haskins to end his career there coming off back-to-back conference titles, and extending the careers of seniors Hall, Smith, Aniah McManus, Alcenia Purnell and Lillian Flantos for another game.

Baseball vs. Emmanuel, Conference Carolinas Tournament first round (May 2)

The UNCP baseball team won the Conference Carolinas Tournament title with four straight wins over the first weekend of May. While the title was clinched with a 10-0 victory over Belmont Abbey, the most dramatic game of the tournament came in the Braves’ opener, with a 5-4 win over Emmanuel propelling the Braves into the winner’s bracket of the event.

UNCP led 3-0 early, but Emmanuel took a 4-3 lead in the seventh. The Braves tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom half of that frame with a Kody O’Connor RBI single to plate Michael Dolberry II.

Dolberry then doubled in the ninth, moved to third on a groundout and then scored the winning run on a wild pitch, earning the dramatic walk-off win.

Dolberry scored three runs and stole two bases in the contest, while O’Connor had a home run and three RBIs. Jacob Smith struck out seven batters in seven innings, earning a no decision, while Jake Inman got the win after two scoreless relief innings.

The Braves played just one more close game, a 5-4 win over Belmont Abbey in the semifinals, en route to the title.

“These kids, they set a goal at the beginning of the year in August, and this was one of their goals that they wanted to achieve,” UNCP coach O’Neil said. “It’s great for them to see their dream, or their goal, to come true. They obtained their goal, and that’s really special any time you can set a goal for yourself and obtain it; it validates all your hard work that you’ve put into it.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports