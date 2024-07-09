NICHOLASVILLE, Kentucky — Fairmont native William McGirt will make his fourth PGA Tour start this season in this week’s ISCO Championship near Lexington, Kentucky.

McGirt was originally an alternate into the event, but got in the field on Monday morning.

The event, formerly known as the Barbasol Championship, is an alternate-field event alongside the Genesis Scottish Open, which has the stronger field and more prize money and FedExCup points. The ISCO Championship is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

In three previous starts in the event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club, McGirt has finished inside the top 50 each time. This includes a tie for 30th last year and a tie for 12th in 2018. He has a career scoring average of 68.75 in 12 rounds at Keene Trace.

McGirt is currently 215th in the FedExCup standings for the 2024 season, having made three PGA Tour starts as he plays the season on conditional status. The ISCO Championship will be his first PGA Tour start since the Myrtle Beach Classic in May, where McGirt finished tied for 63rd.

The PGA Tour will also have two events next week, with both The Open Championship in Scotland and an alternate-field event at the Barracuda Championship, meaning McGirt will potentially get into the field at Barracuda and be able to play back-to-back Tour events for the first time this season.

McGirt has also made five starts this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, one level below the PGA Tour, including three starts since his Myrtle Beach appearance. He finished tied for 32nd at the Visit Knoxville Open in late May before missed cuts at the UNC Health Championship and BMW Charity Pro-Am, both in early June. He is currently 186th in that tour’s points standings.

Luke Clanton, an amateur who has finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in each of the last two weeks including a tie for second at the John Deere Classic, is the betting favorite for the ISCO Championship; recently-turned professionals Michael Thorbjornsen and Neal Shipley also among the favorites after decorated amateur careers. Vincent Norrman won the tournament last year, but is not in the field, opting to play the Genesis Scottish Open instead.