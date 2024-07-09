BESSEMER CITY — The Lumberton Angels (10U) team finished second at the Dixie Softball state tournament, which concluded on Monday evening in Bessemer City.

The team also earned the Sportsmanship Award for the Angels division.

Lumberton defeated Montgomery County 10-0 on Saturday to open tournament play. After a 17-4 win over Kinston on Sunday, Lumberton lost 10-0 to Hope Mills. But the team bounced back with a 10-5 win over Kinston to reach the championship round, then lost 10-0 again to Hope Mills.

Belles

The Pembroke Belles (15U) team finished third in its state tournament, also in Bessemer City, after it was eliminated Tuesday.

The team defeated Columbus County 7-5 on Tuesday, but lost later in the day by a 10-2 score to Bessemer City, which advanced to face Duplin in the championship round.

Pembroke’s previous tournament loss came on Monday in a 6-5 decision against Duplin.

Lumberton also competed in the Belles state tournament; the team lost 9-7 to West Stanly on Saturday and lost to West Brunswick in a rain-delayed game spanning Sunday and Monday, and was eliminated.

Angels

Lumberton’s Angels (8U) finished the state tournament in fifth place.

The team defeated Duplin County 17-10 on Saturday in its tournament opener, then lost to West Lincoln on Sunday. They avoided elimination with a 13-9 win Monday over Burgaw before losing in an elimination game later Monday.

Ponytails

Pembroke and Lumberton teams both were eliminated in the Ponytails division state tournament.

Pembroke won its tournament opener on Saturday before a pair of losses to Bessemer City, 6-2 and 10-9, on Sunday and Monday.

Lumberton also lost to Bessemer City in an 8-5 decision Saturday before a 4-3 loss to Topsail on Sunday.

Baseball

Ozone

In the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone (12U) D1 state tournament in Tabor City, Lumberton is two wins away from winning the tournament as of press time on Tuesday afternoon. They were scheduled to face Boger City on Tuesday night.

Lumberton lost its tournament opener 7-1 against West Chatham on Saturday, but bounced back with a 6-5 win on Sunday over South Columbus. They defeated Topsail 6-5 on Monday.

AAA

In the AAA (10U) D1 tournament in Clarkton, Lumberton won its tournament opener before losing its next two to be eliminated.

The team beat South Columbus 10-6 on Saturday before an 8-6 loss to Supper Optimist on Sunday and an 11-4 defeat by Topsail on Monday.

In the AAA D2 tournament at Lockwood Folly, Red Springs lost 12-0 to the tournament hosts on Saturday and lost 17-0 to Dunn on Sunday, resulting in their elimination.

Majors

In the Majors (12U) D2 tournament at Lockwood Folly, Red Springs lost 21-0 to Richlands on Saturday and was defeated 11-8 by Wallace-Rose Hill on Sunday, ending its tournament.