Ormsby completes Challenge Roth triathlon in crazy German atmosphere

ROTH, Germany — In many endurance races around the world, the competitors struggle in near silence, completing mile after mile with little fanfare; there are, perhaps, some supporters waiting at the finish line, but on the course it’s largely just them, their fellow athletes and the air.

Not at the Challenge Roth Triathlon in Germany.

Peter Ormsby, who is the director of cross country and track and field at UNC Pembroke, competed in the race on Sunday, completing a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride and a 42-kilometer run before a raucous crowd from start to finish.

“It was like the Tour de France meets a rock concert meets a triathlon,” Ormsby told The Robesonian by phone Monday as he continued to experience the Roth and Nuremberg area of Bavaria in the south of Germany. “It’s unlike anything I think either (me or my wife) have experienced, just the sheer size and everything else. I’ve done four Ironmans and the world championships, but from the spectator perspective, this kind of puts the world championship to shame. At points there was 50,000 people lining the course, on both sides like 10 deep. They had a stadium that was, what, 200 meters around, that was just 10, 15 rows deep, full of people. That kind of thing is super cool to experience as a finisher.”

Ormsby finished in 1,515th place overall out of the 6,500 starters in a personal-best 11 hours, one minute and 55 seconds, 21 minutes better than his previous record; the 48-year-old was 241st in his age group.

Over 200,000 spectators are estimated to have lined the course.

“The town just gets involved, the town, the county, everything else. They shut down the roads. I think this was the first year that they said the course was completely closed to oncoming traffic, and that just made for a nice experience and a safer experience for the competitors,” Ormsby said. “The town of Roth, I think the last eight miles, nine miles was in Roth, and they had the Red Bull trucks and there was DJs and everything. It was super cool. That’s why the race sells out in 60 seconds, because everybody wants to put it on their bucket list and say they did it at least once.”

The race began with the swim, which Ormsby says “is never going to be my strongest,” but he was pleased with how he performed in that segment on Sunday.

“It was in a canal, so it wasn’t with the current, and it wasn’t like the world championships where it was seawater,” Ormsby said. “Our tour guide goes, being in a canal, there’s no current, but when you’ve got that many people going, basically around in a circle, it kind of creates, supposedly, a little whirlpool that can help you, but I don’t know if that was actually the case.”

The bike ride was through a mountainous area with about 4,500 feet of climbing, something that Ormsby joked he’s not used to seeing in Robeson and Cumberland counties.

“That was a two-lap course, and I just kind of kept plugging along, checking the speed, checking the power, everywhere else. I was just kind of staying within myself, like I had a race plan.”

On the run, which is a full marathon length, Ormsby performed far better than in previous triathlons, taking an hour off his time to complete that portion in just over four hours.

“The run has been getting me the past couple of races, so just mentally going into the run and not knowing what the body was going to do, and I think my run split was 20 or 30 minutes faster than what I’ve been doing — my past two runs have been five-plus hours, so to go to 4:01 or 4:02, and take almost an hour off my run time was pretty good. That just came down to I was fueling properly; I was fueling better on the bike, and then I was fueling during the run, which I typically don’t do.”

It was during that final portion of the race, Ormsby said, when the crowds reached their largest.

“There were people everywhere; there was no spot on the run course where there wasn’t people cheering, shouting, supportive,” Ormsby said. “You would run through a couple little towns coming into Roth, and companies would actually have food trucks on the side, and they had seating on the side of the road, and people were drinking beer and eating bratwursts, cheering on. So it becomes a huge festival, almost everywhere on the course.”

Both the men’s and women’s world record for the distance were broken in Sunday’s race. Ormsby said he was passed by the men’s winner during the bike ride, with Ormsby on his first lap and the eventual victor on his second, and “he passed me like I was standing still.”

Ormsby completed the Ironman World Championships last September in Nice, France; he said he completed Sunday’s race about four hours faster.

“It was probably like 65 degrees, I don’t think it hit 70,” Ormsby said. “This was a big circle on the calendar and I think I just rose to the occasion. The tour group I’m with right now was super supportive and we’ve enjoyed the whole week that we’ve been here.”

Ormsby completed approximately a 40-week training cycle for Sunday’s race, which was actually not quite as long as he would have normally trained but was truncated slightly due to his Ironman World Championships participation last year.

After a week for recovery, he will resume training soon with plans to compete in three races this fall. This will include the U.S. age group championship in New Jersey in September, a two-day event made up of shorter but more intense races, before a “70.3” half-Ironman in October in Wilmington and the 70.3 World Championships in December in New Zealand.

