PEMBROKE — A testament to its hard work both in the pool and in the classroom, the UNC Pembroke swimming team was named as one of just 62 NCAA Division II women’s swimming teams to be crowned a Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the fourth consecutive season that the Black & Gold have earned this academic recognition.

To qualify for this prestigious recognition, teams had to earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 during the spring 2024 semester. Of the selected teams, an impressive 563 achieved a GPA of 3.30 or above.

The Braves were one of just two Conference Carolinas teams to be recognized, joining Chowan on the distinguished list.