LUMBERTON — The leaderboard at the conclusion of Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship looks a lot like it did at the start of the day.

Ian Locklear maintains a one-stroke lead in the Championship Division as the field is still struggling to go low around Pinecrest Country Club — no one enters Sunday with an under-par total.

Ian Locklear sits at even par, leading Jamie Locklear by one stroke, John Haskins, Jeff Slabe and Ryan Bass by two and Landon Lowry by three.

There are 13 players within six strokes of the lead entering Sunday’s final round.

After opening with a 1-under 71 on Friday, Ian Locklear shot 1-over 73 in Saturday’s second round. He is seeking his second tournament championship after winning in 2011.

Jamie Locklear is second after a second-round 73 to follow Friday’s even-par 72. He entered the final round in second place last year and finished second.

Haskins moved into a tie for third after a 1-under 71, the best round of the day on Saturday. Slabe shot an even-par 72, while Bass shot 1-over 73 for the second-straight day. Bass is a five-time tournament champion who has won the event in four of the last five years.

Lowry is solo sixth after an even-par 72.

Steve Pippin is in seventh at 4 over par after a Saturday 75. David Lowery Jr., Mike Chuchacz and two-time tournament champion Brad Locklear are tied for eighth at 5 over.

Three players in a tie for 11th at 6 over par include 15-year-old Logan Locklear, Richie Chmura, who shot 78 after starting the day tied for second following a first-round 72, and Lenny Locklear, who shot a 1-under 35 on the back nine as part of a round of 73.

Further down the leaderboard, Adrian Lowery posted a nine-stroke improvement, from Friday’s 87 to a 78 on Saturday.

Lowry wins Super Senior Division title

Solid play over two days earned Ray Lowry the championship in the Super Senior Division, which concluded its 36 holes of play on Saturday. Lowry finished at 4 over par, four strokes ahead of runner-up Larry Lynn Locklear and 10 clear of third-place Greg Canady and Cliff Nance.

Lowry opened up a lead with a 73 on Friday, and sealed the title with a 75 in Saturday’s round.

Larry Lynn Locklear, who won the division title in the last two years, shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday to come from fourth place to a runaway runner-up after a 10-stroke improvement from Friday’s 81.

Canady shot rounds of 80 and 78 to share third with Nance, who began Saturday in second place but faded with a Saturday 83.

It was five strokes further back to Bob Antone, who rounded out the top five after rounds of 82-81.

Brooks leads Regular Division

Dawson Brooks shot a 2-over 74 to take the lead in the Regular Division, which played the first round of its tournament on Saturday. Phillip Wallwork is one stroke behind Brooks, Brian Haymore is two back and Ryan Tyson and June Locklear are each three strokes behind.

Four of the top five each had a nine-hole stretch of even par in Saturday’s round.

Brooks shot even-par 36 on the front nine, and with 38 on the back finished with his 2-over total.

Wallwork, the 2022 division champion, opened in 39 before a back-nine 36 in a 3-over 75.

Haymore, who won the Regular Division in both 2020 and 2021, also shot a back-nine 36 after opening in 40, finishing at 4-over 76.

Ryan Tyson opened in 41 before rebounding for a back-nine 36, while June Locklear shot 37-40, as both shot 5-over 77 and are tied for fourth.

Ryan Hundley, the defending champion in the division, is joined by Roy Willimson, Travis Mullis and Jody Allen at 6-over 78 in a tie for sixth. Justin Branch and Greg Lane are tied for 10th after each shot 79.

Locklear seeking fifth Senior Division title

This year’s Senior Division story so far isn’t unlike that of other years, with Lonail Locklear in the lead.

The four-time division champion shot a 1-under 71 Saturday and leads Bruce Mullis by three strokes entering the final round.

Locklear, who won the division title last year in addition to three straight wins from 2018-20, fired a 3-under 33 on the back nine.

Mullis also had a strong back nine in his round of 2-over 74, with a 1-under 35 on the second side.

Joey Todd sits in third place after a 79, eight strokes behind Locklear. Woody Bullard is fourth after an 81 and Pete Maynor fifth after an 83.

Blackwell dominating in women’s division

Toni Blackwell shot a 1-over 73 Saturday and leads the Ladies Division by 20 strokes.

Blackwell, who recently completed her senior season on the UNC Pembroke golf team, shot even par 36 on the front nine before a 1-over 37 on the back.

Pandora Carter shot 93 and Kathy Hansen shot 98. There are only three players competing in the division.