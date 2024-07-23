RED SPRINGS — T.J. Ellerbe says his sophomore football season at Red Springs was the best season he’s ever had.

It begs the question what’s coming next when his junior season starts in a few weeks when the Red Devils open against Douglas Byrd on Aug. 23.

Ellerbe discussed his gridiron play on this week’s installment of Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series on robesonian.com.

“I feel like my body had matured for a lot of them hits,” Ellerbe said. “A bunch of the seniors I played against last year, they’re all gone now of course, and it’s basically the same as middle school when we went second in the conference.”

Ellerbe starred at wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner for the Red Devils, helping lead the team to five wins and a 2A state playoff bid.

Ellerbe caught 36 passes for 746 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns offensively. He also had 37 tackles and three interceptions as part of the Red Devils defense, and returned eight kickoffs for 282 yards.

“(It takes) IQ, speed — everybody says I’m fast, so that is really what it is,” Ellerbe said. “I’m fast, speed, IQ, you’ve got to know what’s going on. … Really just believe in yourself, I know I’m going to do good. Believe in yourself and go out and play ball.”Ellerbe earned Robeson County Underclassman of the Year honors from The Robesonian after the 2023 season, his second All-County recognition in football. He also earned an All-County selection in baseball after batting .360 with 30 stolen bases.

The full interview is available above, including Ellerbe’s thoughts on the challenges of kick returning, what makes a good base-stealer and the growth of the Red Devils programs in both football and baseball.