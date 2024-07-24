PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team was recognized for their hard work in the classroom on Wednesday when the Braves were named as a United States Marine Corp/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award recipient.

The award, which was initiated during the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

The Braves, who compiled a 3.465 team GPA in 2023-24, have now earned the recognition four different times. Thirteen volleyball student-athletes posted a 3.0 GPA or better during the 2023-24 academic year.