PEMBROKE — Good news continued for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Thursday with the release of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Honor Roll, when the Braves were named to the Academic Honor Roll Special Mention list for the 2023-24 season.

The Braves were one of just two Conference Carolinas team to be represented on the distinguished list.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPA inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2023-24 season is the 29th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls. To be mentioned on the list a team needs a 3.0 combined GPA.

The Black & Gold had 13 players that registered at least a 3.0 GPA for the 2023-24 school year.