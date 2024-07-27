From the fringe

Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament set for Aug. 10-11

The 47th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 10-11 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament benefits the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

It is a two-person best-ball format, with no handicap, open to all amateurs age 21 or older unless accompanied by an adult. Entries are $250 per team.

Awards will be held Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. The first three places in each flight win prizes, and the tournament champions receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the course.

Sponsorships are also available at a cost of $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 and $125.

All money raised goes towards Kiwanis’ mission “to improve the world by making an impact in the lives of children.”

Entries are due by Aug. 2. Checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

For more information contact tournament chair Erika Nolly at 910-316-3527 or [email protected].

Fairmont Golf Club news

Roy Williamson and Tom Holland were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen. Tommy Belch and James Humphrey were the winners of the second flight with Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear coming in second place. James Howard Locklear, Tom Holland, Danny Glasscock and Tom Jones were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 69, Tracey Hunt 70, Brook Gehrke 70, James Thompson 71, Mitch Grier 71, Barry Leonard 72, Marty Hunt 73, Mark Madden 73, John Stanley 73, Randy Graham 74, J.T. Powers 74, Bert Thomas 75, James Cox 75, Tom Lee 75, Robert Clyburn 76, Danny Glasscock 78, Dennis Andrews 78, Butch Lennon 78 and Rick Baxley 79.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

