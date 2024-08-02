PEMBROKE – Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Friday that Othello “O.T.” Johnson has been named as the assistant athletics director for internal operations.

Johnson, who has been at the helm of the wrestling program for the last 13 seasons, will continue to coach for the Black & Gold.

“O.T. not only creates an exceptional culture in his top-10 wrestling program, but he is a culture builder across our department,” said UNCP Director of Athletics Dick Christy. “His leadership in game ops and temporary staffing are a natural fit with his mentorship abilities. I’m appreciative for his willingness to lead.”

Johnson will take the lead on all internships throughout the department and help in the recruitment of temporary staff for game day logistics.

“I am excited and honored to be joining this amazing group of leaders in our already strong athletic department,” said Johnson. “I look forward to learning and working with each of them.”

Johnson brought his expertise to the coaching world as an assistant coach for the UNCP wrestling team in 2006, playing an integral role in leading the Braves to five-straight top-30 appearances. As an assistant coach, he mentored seven NCAA all-Americans and eight student-athletes to NWCA All-Academic Team accolades. In addition, 16 student-athletes made appearances at the NCAA Division II National Championships during that stint.

“I would like to thank Mr. Christy for this opportunity,” said Johnson. “My family and I are thankful and looking forward to this opportunity in helping this institution and athletic department move into a new era. UNCP and BraveNation have been part of mine and my families lives for two decades now and having this honor shows that hard work and dedication truly do pay off. I’m looking to add to the Championship Experience for all of our student-athletes and members BraveNation.”

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science from UNCP in 2007, and then earned his master’s degree in physical education from UNCP in 2010. He and his wife, Ivy, a former UNCP basketball and track & field/cross country standout who is currently head girls basketball coach at Lumberton High School, have two daughters, Norah and Ruby.