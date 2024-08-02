PEMBROKE — The United Soccer Coaches organization has announced UNC Pembroke as a College Team Academic Award winner. This award recognizes exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2023-2024 academic year.

To earn this award, teams must post an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is the 12th straight season the Braves have earned this award, and 13th time overall.

As a squad, the Black & Gold recorded a GPA of 3.484 and saw 21 players record a 3.0 or better GPA, 13 log a 3.5 GPA or better, and five record a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The Braves will officially lift the lid on their 2024 season Sept. 5 as they travel to Dahlonega, Georgia to take on North Georgia.