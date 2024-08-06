Former Purnell Swett basketball player Josh Bell, third from left, gives directions to campers on Saturday.

A camper runs a layup drill against Charlie Miller, a former Lumberton player who is currently playing collegiately at Northern Iowa, on Saturday.

The Hometown Heroes basketball camp was held Saturday and Sunday at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Over 80 campers participated in the camp, which was led by about a dozen former high school basketball players from Robeson County schools. Pictured, campers run a dribbling drill with former Lumberton player Stephon Lloyd on Saturday.

Camper Asher Godwin runs a dribbling drill on Saturday.

