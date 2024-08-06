The Hometown Heroes basketball camp was held Saturday and Sunday at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Over 80 campers participated in the camp, which was led by about a dozen former high school basketball players from Robeson County schools. Pictured, campers run a dribbling drill with former Lumberton player Stephon Lloyd on Saturday.
A camper runs a layup drill against Charlie Miller, a former Lumberton player who is currently playing collegiately at Northern Iowa, on Saturday.
Camper Asher Godwin runs a dribbling drill on Saturday.
Former Purnell Swett basketball player Josh Bell, third from left, gives directions to campers on Saturday.