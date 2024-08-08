PEMBROKE — The academic prowess of UNC Pembroke’s student-athletes continued to be displayed nationally recently when 59 student-athletes were named to the 2023-24 Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award listing.

The soccer program sent an institution-best 12 student-athletes to the distinguished list, while football had nine student-athletes lauded with the honor. The baseball team had six student-athletes crowned with the achievement.

A total of 1,070 student-athletes across nine Conference Carolinas institutions were recognized in the release. The league ranked sixth for most honorees across the Division II level.

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

— have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

— have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

— have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

UNCP’s 16 varsity athletic teams combined to post a department 2.932 grade point average across the 2023-24 academic year. Nine teams – women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, golf, women’s cross country, men’s cross country, swimming and women’s track & field – registered a team GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2023-24 academic year.