PEMBROKE — Six home games against Conference Carolinas foes, as well as matchups with region powerhouses North Georgia, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, and Wingate highlight the 16-game UNC Pembroke soccer schedule that was released on Thursday by head coach Lars Andersson.

“As a coaching staff we have always believed that in order to best prepare for post-season play — conference and national tournament — you should strive to make your non-conference schedule as competitive as possible,” Andersson said. “I think we have done an excellent job in doing so in 2024. Three out of our four non-conference matches are against opponents, who like ourselves, made the 2023 NCAA National Tournament.”

Fans can get an early look at the back-to-back-to-back Conference Carolinas Tournament champions on Aug. 31 with a scrimmage against Catawba at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Braves will officially open up their season on Sept. 5 when they travel to Dahlonega, Georgia, to take on former Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia at 1 p.m. UNCP will lift the lid on the home portion of its 2024 regular season schedule on Sept. 7 when they welcome Lenoir-Rhyne to Pembroke for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

In addition to the season and home openers against North Georgia and Lenoir-Rhyne, the Black & Gold is scheduled to take part in two other non-conference tilts, as they host Limestone (Sept. 25) and make the quick trip to Wingate to take on the Bulldogs (Oct. 23). Admission to 2024 home games is free.

“Although we graduated five starters following the 2023 season, Coach Padilla and I are thrilled about our nine returners — six of which were regulars in last year’s starting line-up — and the 10 new players we have added to our 2024 roster. Among our six returning starters you will find two All-Americans (midfielder Anna Grossheim and forward Mercy Bell). It will take a few matches to find our new starting line-up, but I am confident that we will get there as we attempt to win a fourth Conference Carolinas Tournament title in a row,” said Andersson.

UNC Pembroke will look for a four-peat at the Conference Carolinas Tournament in early and mid November, as the Conference Carolinas Tournament is set to begin November 7, with the semifinals and finals slated for Nov. 15 & 17 at Bryan Park in Browns Summit.

The first four rounds of the NCAA Championships are scheduled for Nov. 11 through Dec. 7 at select campus sites, while the NCAA Division II Final Four is scheduled for Dec. 13 and 15 and will be hosted at Sportsplex Matthews in Matthews.