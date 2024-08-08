PEMBROKE – Athletic department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Thursday that Graysen Cockerham has been named as the assistant athletics director for external revenue.

A former collegiate athlete, Cockerham will handle all cooperate partnerships, promotions, and sponsorship opportunities for the Braves.

“I’m very excited to see Graysen engage with our corporate community and fan base,” said UNCP Athletic Director Dick Christy. “Her experience in ticketing and sales at the Power 5 level will translate well to the environment we are trying to provide for Brave Nation.”

Cockerham treks to Pembroke following a two-year stint at Auburn University where she served as a graduate assistant in the ticket office. She also served as an intern with the AuburnYOU Student-Athlete Development program.

“I am extremely grateful to Athletics Director Dick Christy for seeing my potential and giving me this opportunity,” said Cockerham. “UNC Pembroke’s strong reputation in Conference Carolinas, coupled with a strategic plan that truly resonates with my professional values, made this an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The welcoming nature of the staff has been incredibly encouraging, and I am excited to collaborate with them to continue maximizing revenue for our athletic department while enhancing the experiences of our student-athletes, fans, and community.”

While at Auburn, Cockerham assisted in all women’s basketball ticket operations. She played an integral role in helping the program set multiple records including total season attendance record, largest crowd in Neville Arena, and most group tickets ever sold.

Cockerham earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management from Goshen College in 2022 where she graduated magna cum laude and was a member of the women’s basketball team. She earned her master’s degree in communications from Auburn in 2024.