PEMBROKE — A dozen home contests, as well as a pair of early-season tournaments, highlight the 31-match UNC Pembroke volleyball schedule that was released by head coach Jaleesa Harper on Friday.

The Braves will start the season on Aug. 24 when they travel to Wilmington to face Division-I opponent UNCW in an exhibition at 2 p.m. inside Hanover Hall.

The Black & Gold will officially lift the lid on the 2024 schedule when they travel to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the two-day Bahama House Classic hosted by Embry-Riddle. UNCP will face Embry-Riddle on Sept. 6 inside the ICI Center, and close out competition against Flagler and Georgian Court on Sept. 7.

UNC Pembroke will then trek to Fairbanks, Alaska for the Denali State Ice Block Classic set to begin on Sept. 12. The Braves will play Slippery Rock, Felician, Alaska Anchorage, and Alaska Fairbanks over the course of three days inside the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

The Black & Gold will jump into Conference Carolinas play on Sept. 18 when they travel to Tigerville, South Carolina, to lock horns with North Greenville at 7 p.m.

UNCP will play their first home contest of the season on Sept. 24 when they welcome former Peach Belt Conference foe Augusta to Pembroke for a nonconference contest. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Conference Carolinas Tournament is set to begin on Nov. 16 with the championship to be played on Nov. 24 at the North Charleston Athletic Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.