Lumberton’s Maddie Carnahan (7, white jersey) spikes the ball as Red Springs’ Monica Washington (15) and Javonastee McNeill (7, red jersey) attempt to block during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.

Red Springs coach Tariah Ferguson, center left, gives her team instructions in a timeout during Wednesday’s match at Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Ava Hanna (11) hits the ball over the net as Red Springs’ Monica Washington (15) attempts to block during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.

Red Springs’ Telinda Pate (12) spikes the ball as Lumberton’s Ava Hanna (11) and Giselle Leach (1) attempt to block during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Ava Hanna (11) spikes the ball as Red Springs’ Telinda Pate (12) and Monica Washington (15) attempt to block during Wednesday’s match in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Giselle Leach and Chloe Campbell haven’t even attended Lumberton High School as a student yet — that won’t happen until Aug. 26.

But they’re already making an impact as they represent the school on the volleyball court.

The freshmen helped lead the Pirates to a win over Red Springs for the second straight night Wednesday, with a straight-sets sweep of the Red Devils.

“It’s kind of like a new level,” Leach said. “As we play more difficult teams, it’ll get harder and harder, but I think we’ve got it.”

Lumberton (2-0) dominated from start to finish, winning the first set 25-14, the second set 25-7 and the third set 25-11.

“I’ve got three freshman starting; we’re in rebuilding year this year, so we’ll see how it goes, but there’s a lot of talent there,” Lumberton coach Bryan Hales said. “This freshman class that just came in, they’re loaded, and I don’t have but one senior on the team.”

Leach had nine kills for the Pirates, following a seven-kill debut Tuesday. Her and fellow hitter Ava Hanna, who had eight kills, led the way on the attack.

“I sped up my approach from yesterday, and I kind of just got on top of the ball,” Leach said.

“Giselle has come along,” Hales said. “She’s been playing for me (in travel ball) for a while, she started when she was 12 years old. The difference between now and then is believable.”

Campbell had seven aces and 29 assists, following up a 31-assist night Tuesday. A key moment in the second set came as the Pirates scored eight straight points during Campbell’s serve, taking a 12-1 lead.

“I feel like our passes were better tonight, so it was easier to get more assists and more kills,” Campbell said.

Keelee Pittman had five aces for Lumberton and Maddie Carnahan had four.

Despite the results, Red Springs first-year head coach Tariah Ferguson was proud of her team’s effort through its first two games against Lumberton.

“They have been transferring what they learn in practice into the game, there’s just been spots where we lack. They’ve ended up making up for it quick, it’s not something they sit themselves in, like a mistake,” Ferguson said. “I think adjusting would be a big word that I’ll use, because they have adjusted, and also playing the whole entire game, playing to win, fighting the whole entire game.”

Lumberton plays for the third straight night when the Pirates travel to East Columbus on Thursday. Red Springs (0-2) hosts Hoke County on Monday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.