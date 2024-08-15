PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys soccer opened its season with a 3-1 home nonconference victory over South Columbus Wednesday.

Avry Locklear, Cy Moore and Jacolby Locklear each had goals for the Rams (1-0), while Cy Moore and Owen Deese had assists. Branlon Brooks had seven saves in goal for Purnell Swett.

The Rams host East Columbus on Thursday.

In other local action Wednesday, Purnell Swett’s volleyball team lost a road nonconference tilt at Union Pines 3-0, with the Vikings winning the first set 25-18, the second 25-14 and the third 25-13.