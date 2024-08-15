RED SPRINGS — The Purnell Swett football team will not participate in Thursday’s preseason jamboree at Red Springs as originally scheduled, the school’s athletic director Robert McLean told The Robesonian early Thursday afternoon.

A gas leak caused Purnell Swett’s campus to be evacuated Thursday. As a result, the football team was unable to prepare for Thursday night’s scrimmages, and could not pack team equipment for the trip, etc.

The jamboree will still begin at 6 p.m., with Red Springs, West Columbus and East Columbus to play a round robin, according to Red Springs coach Tim Ray.

Purnell Swett’s volleyball game at Fairmont scheduled for Thursday was also canceled.

The Purnell Swett football team opens its season next Friday at St. Pauls.