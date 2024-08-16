PEMBROKE — A trio of events at Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as well as an invitation to the Coastal Carolina-hosted Chanticleer Challenge in September, highlight the six-event UNC Pembroke cross country schedule that was released on Friday by Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Peter Ormsby.

The Braves will officially begin their season on Sept. 6 when they travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the USC Upstate-hosted Eye Opener at Milliken Research Park. The Black & Gold will then head to the Chanticleer Challenge in Conway, South Carolina on Sept. 13, and then finish up its South Carolina swing on September 28 at the Akiah McMillian Invite in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Braves will head back south on Oct. 12 for the Chargers Invite hosted by Alabama-Huntsville.

The Braves will make a return trip to Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina for the Conference Carolinas Championships on Oct. 26, and will dive into the NCAA postseason on Nov. 9 when they revisit Milliken Research Park for the NCAA Southeast Regional.

The 2024 NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships are scheduled for Nov. 23 in Sacramento, California.