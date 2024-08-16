PEMBROKE — Officials in the Advancement Office at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Friday that Monica Strickland has been named as the Director of the Braves Club.

“Monica’s previous experience in our department, her degree track in sport administration and her connectivity with our community will make her a big success in the Braves Club role,” said Director of Athletics Dick Christy. “She is uniquely positioned to share all the reasons our supporters need to invest in student athletes, scholarships and facilities.”

Strickland returns to Pembroke after a one-year teaching stint at Littlefield Middle School. Before entering the classroom, Strickland worked as an Athletic Operations Assistant at East Carolina while earning her master’s degree.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead for the Braves Club,” said Strickland. “UNCP provided me with a great education and allowed me to follow my dreams. I feel grateful to be back home at my alma mater as the Director of the Braves Club. Go Braves!”

While at East Carolina, Strickland helped coordinate athletic events and operations, as well as handling athletic ticketing for soccer, football, volleyball and basketball. Strickland got her start in athletics from UNC Pembroke, where she worked as the film coordinator and football operations assistant with the football team.

Strickland earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from UNC Pembroke in 2022. She completed her master’s degree in sports management from East Carolina in 2024.