From the fringe

Meyers, Williams records aces

Waylon Mayers had a unique hole in one this week at Fairmont Golf Club. Due to the storm last week, the par-4 first hole was moved up to be played as a par-3. Mayers holed out from 98 yards for his first career ace, using a sand wedge.

Eddie Williams recently made his eighth career hole-in-one. He aced the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole at Fairmont Golf Club, using a 9-iron.

Clark makes double eagle

Jay Clark made a double-eagle on the par-5 sixth hole at Pinecrest Country Club last Saturday during the first round of the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament. It was his first career double eagle, and he hit a gap wedge from 115 yards. Richie Chmura, Landon Lowry and Ian Locklear witnessed the holeout.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on Sept. 14-15, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. Everyone must have a current USGA handicap. The tournament will be pre-flighted based on one half of each players handicap. Cost is $115 per player which includes a practice round on Friday, meals before and after play both days, beverages, range balls and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Bob Antone and Cliff Nance. Dennis Gustafson and Roy Williamson were the second flight winners with Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear coming in second place. John Haskins, Jerry Long, James Humphrey and Bobby Benton were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: James Cox with a 68, Bert Thomas 69, Jeff Tedder 69, Mitch Grier 70, Eddie Williams 71, Butch Lennon 72, James Thompson 72, Tommy Davis 73, Glenn Hunt 73, Brian Davis 73, Bradley Hamilton 74, Joey Todd 74, Danny Glasscock 74, Mark Madden 75, Chris Barfield 76, Tom Lee 76 and J.T. Powers 77.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64, winning in a scorecard playoff. Jerry Long and James Locklear were the special flight winners with a 73. Bucky Beasley and Tommy Lowry were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Tournament to benefit Patriots Cove

The third annual Patriots Cove Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 23 at Land-O-Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville.

Both morning and afternoon tee times are available, with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The tournament is four-person captain’s-choice format at a cost of $70 per player or $240 per team. Mulligans and red tees are included in the cost. A raffle and silent auction will also be held.

Sponsorship packages are also available for $500, $250 and $100.

The tournament benefits Patriots Cove, which serves veterans, first responders and caregivers by “serving those who served us.”

For more information, contact Mike Ivey at 910-536-8408, Dennis Kinlaw at 910-827-0834 or Ben Wagner at 910-740-0439.

