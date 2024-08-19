Lumberton’s Jacobe Locklear (71) and Deric Fulmore (23) celebrate as time expires in the Pirates’ win over Purnell Swett on Oct. 27, 2023 at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

LUMBERTON — Unfortunately, the Lumberton football program is no stranger to turnover, as the Pirates begin 2024 with their fourth head coach in the last six seasons.

A program that’s grown used to those adjustments has a new head coach for the second straight year, with Taurius Baker set to lead Lumberton into battle this fall.

“I absolutely love this team,” Baker said. “I love our energy, our camaraderie. We’re built on faith, honor, respect; leave no Pirate behind. The guys are buying into our philosophy, top to bottom, JV, varsity. Great leadership from the senior class, I love it. And I’ve got the best coaching staff, top to bottom, it’s been an honor and a blessing.”

As the players learn a new system yet again, Baker has sought input from the team and the coaching staff and likes the excitement he’s seeing around the program.

“I see a lot of kids coming out of the hallways that weren’t playing last year, or that didn’t finish the season off for whatever reason; I’m seeing that energy flow in,” Baker said. “I hope all this stuff transitions to Ws, but it’s already shown itself in excitement and optimism and putting in work.”

“(We’re) just pushing forward,” senior linebacker/wide receiver Logan Nunez said. “We all still have the same chemistry we had last year, just different coaches, different things we need to get done.”

The Pirates were 2-8 last season in Dennis McFatten’s only campaign, a two-win improvement from a winless record in 2022. Lumberton has won two games or less in seven consecutive seasons.

“It’s a work in progress, from 0-10 to 2-8 and looking for a better year this year,” senior running back/defensive end Deric Fulmore said. “For us, we’re just looking to make it to the playoffs, and accomplish more things.”

Offensively, Baker looks to revive a unit that has consistently struggled over multiple head-coaching tenures.

“These kids are athletes, they can move around, they can do great things; I tell everybody here to learn the game so you can be who your mom and daddy made you, so that way your athletics can play,” Baker said. “It’s all about blocking and tackling for me, I make it really simple. Things of that nature, and let athletes be athletes and always have fun doing it.”

Junior Reggie Bush will be utilized in various roles offensively, while junior Zequan Osborne is an expected backfield contributor. They’ll be running behind an offensive line that Baker calls his team’s “meat and potatoes,” featuring seniors Chris Britt, Jacobe Locklear and Avery McNeil and sophomore Taylor Martin.

“We’re strong and our run game is looking good right now,” Nunez said. “Our whole O-line has the chemistry we’ve had these last couple of years, the same O-line.”

Baker called the Pirates’ defense “our strong point all the way around,” starting with some “dogs” on a defensive line that should have some depth, including seniors Destin Locklear and Kymir Atkinson, juniors Johnathan Cox, Drayson Baldwin and Jamarioun Faulk and sophomore Israel Perkins.

The linebacker and defensive back units are “coming along,” Baker said, with seniors Nunez and Fulmore among the key linebackers and Bush expected to make an impact in the secondary.

“On defense, we’re looking good right now, we’re looking great,” Nunez said. “Just little things we need to tweak, to get right, line up right. … We hit hard. They’re going to learn they’ve got to run, and we’re going to hit hard, they better hit harder.”

Low expectations around the Pirates program after years of substandard results have the players seeking to prove those expectations wrong this season.

“(Our goal is) making the playoffs, make it to state,” Nunez said. “That’s our plan: make it to state and prove everybody wrong.”

With Lumberton set to open at home against Fairmont on Aug. 23, Baker’s goal is to take it week to week, with an initial goal for a 3-0 nonconference slate, he said, before focusing on conference play and eventually the state playoffs as they come.

“We want to be fundamentally sound, we want to be fast, we want to play hard, both sides of the ball,” Baker said. “We want to be the most intense team out there. The best in-shape team, conditioned team out there. … We’re just splitting it up in there and making achievable goals for ourselves and not getting too far out there, so there’s no pressure game to game. What we like, we’ll continue to do better, and what we don’t like, we’ll change and get better, so that’s our goal.”

