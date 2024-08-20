ST. PAULS — The fifth playing of the Robeson Cup soccer tournament will begin Saturday with a pair of semifinal games at St. Pauls.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett will meet at 4 p.m. in the first matchup, with St. Pauls and Red Springs set for a 6 p.m. start in the other semifinal.

Winners will play in the championship game and losers in the third-place game, with that round to be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Red Springs. The third-place game will be that afternoon at 4 p.m. with the championship game at 6 p.m.

Lumberton has won each of the first four Robeson Cup titles, with the event starting in 2019 and resuming in 2021 after missing a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirates beat St. Pauls 3-2 in the championship game last year.