ST. PAULS — It may have been 10 years since Ted Gaskins paced a high school basketball sideline. But the coach believes he’s still got plenty to give to the game and those who play it.

St. Pauls will give him the chance to do so.

Gaskins was approved last week as the new boys basketball coach at St. Pauls. The 73-year-old last coached at the high school level in 2014 after a 35-year head-coaching career. He has lived in the Philippines for most of the last 10 years before moving back stateside recently.

“Last year when I moved back to the U.S.A., I still had that passion, energy and vigor,” Gaskins said. “I’m very thankful for (St. Pauls Principal Jason) Suggs giving me this opportunity, and I’m very appreciative and grateful that (Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie) Williamson allowed me to resume my basketball journey.”

Much of Gaskins’ previous career came in Robeson County. He is perhaps best known for two stints coaching at Lumberton, from 1993-2007 and again from 2009-12; he served as the athletic director at Lumberton in the late-90s and early- to mid-2000s. Gaskins also coached at West Robeson/Purnell Swett from 1985-92.

“The man is a legend of Robeson County basketball,” Suggs said. “I was looking for somebody who was a basketball guy, who could teach the game of basketball. … The guy is a legend, I’ve known him for years. He’s a big basketball guy, he’s won everywhere he’s been.”

Other coaching stops for Gaskins include Richmond (1979-85), Hertford County (1992-93) and E.E. Smith (2007-09). All of these were boys basketball coaching positions, but he also coached girls basketball at Richmond from 2012-14. He also briefly coached a collegiate team while living in the Philippines.

Suggs said that the school received “a lot of good candidates” for the opening, but Gaskins ultimately stood out from the field.

“When it’s all said and done, he’s going to be successful,” Suggs said. “He’s been successful everywhere he’s ever been.”

While Gaskins is older than a typical new coaching hire, he and Suggs both dismissed any notion that his age might be a hindrance.

“I’ve got the basketball mind of a 25-year-old,” Gaskins said.

“When I talked to him … he sounds rejuvenated,” Suggs said. “He’s got a lot left in the tank. He’s going to sit there and he’s going to work. He’s worked as hard as any coach I’ve ever been around.”

Gaskins will replace Corey Thompson — who played for Gaskins at Lumberton — who left the program after eight seasons to become the head coach at Winston-Salem State University last month.

“I want to emphasize on the outstanding job that Coach Thompson did at St. Pauls. Hopefully we will continue his aspiration and goals,” Gaskins said. “Most schools I’ve been to, they were losing, except for two or three, and St. Pauls is one of those.”

Gaskins says he’s looking forward to teaching the game of basketball to his new players as the Bulldogs prepare for the coming season.

“We’re going to work hard, and I’m going to share my basketball ideology and philosophy to our players as we develop this transition conversion multiple defensive system that I’ve run at every school,” Gaskins said. “I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to working with these young men and I still think I have something to offer these young men. Being in our program, I hope they learn a little bit about basketball and a whole lot about life.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.