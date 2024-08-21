RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 2-1 home nonconference victory over Pine Forest on Tuesday.

Alexis Cortes and Marco Tellez both had a goal for the Red Devils and Tellez also had an assist.

Pine Forest is 1-3.

The Red Devils previously beat Seventy-First 5-0 to open the season last Thursday.

Red Springs plays at St. Pauls in the Robeson Cup semifinals on Saturday at 6 p.m.

In other local soccer action Tuesday, South Brunswick beat Purnell Swett 5-0.

Purnell Swett volleyball tops Red Devils

The Purnell Swett volleyball team won its second straight in-county matchup with a 3-1 win Tuesday at Red Springs.

Purnell Swett (2-1) won the first set 25-11 before Red Springs (0-4) evened the match by winning the second set 25-16. The Rams won the third set 25-14 and the fourth 26-24 to claim the match.

Adisyn Bland had 16 kills and nine digs for Purnell Swett, Anileigh Locklear had eight kills with six assists, six aces and seven digs, Riley Deese had six kills, Addison Locklear had six assists and six aces and Kamryn Locklear had 10 digs.

Red Springs hosts Douglas Byrd on Thursday. Purnell Swett and Red Springs will meet again on Monday, which is the Rams’ next match.