FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned its first win of the season in a 6-3 decision Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Lumberton (1-1, 1-1 United-8 Conference) won four of the six singles matches. Shania Hunt defeated Lauren Nazaro 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Charley Whitley beat Mira Rajababoo 6-1, 6-3; Mackenzie Register topped Maya Rojas 6-2, 6-2; and Caroline Hall beat Saanvi Arramreddy 6-2, 7-5. Jack Britt (1-1, 1-1 United-8) won two singles matches, with Sophie Pino beating Josie Lawson 6-0, 6-1, and Keilah Mendez topping Andrea Brown 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, the Pirates won two out of three matches. Whitley/Register beat Rajababoo/Rojas 9-8 (10-7), while Caroline Hall/Olivia McLamb defeated Arramreddy/Mendez 8-6. The Buccaneers’ Nazaro/Pino beat Hunt/Lawson 8-5.

The Pirates will host Fairmont on Thursday.

Late goal lifts Ashley past Pirates

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost 4-3 in Wednesday’s home nonconference match against Ashley after the Screaming Eagles scored a go-ahead goal on a penalty kick with three minutes to go.

Lumberton (0-2) led 2-1 at halftime after an unassisted Justin Lopez goal and a penalty kick by Emilio Carrera, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit.

Robinhio Tanis scored an unassisted goal early in the second half to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead; Ashley (2-1) scored two goals in a five-minute span to tie the match before its late game-winning goal.

Isaac Juarez had seven saves for Lumberton.

Lumberton hosts Pinecrest Thursday.

In other local sports action Wednesday, South View volleyball defeated St. Pauls 3-1. South View (2-2) won the first set 25-13, St. Pauls (0-4) won the second set 25-21, and South View won the third set 25-11 and the fourth 25-22.