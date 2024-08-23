LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned an 8-1 nonconference win over Fairmont Thursday.

Lumberton (2-1) won all six singles matches. The Pirates’ Shania Hunt beat the Golden Tornadoes’ Madalynn Godwin 6-1, 5-7, 11-9; Josie Lawson topped McKenzi Blackwell 6-1, 6-2; Charley Whitley defeated Malorie Blackburn 6-0, 6-0; Mackenzie Register beat Jamey Quintina 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Hunt topped Rayna Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; and Andrea Brown defeated Haleigh Dellenger 6-1, 6-2.

Lumberton also won two of the three matches in singles. Whitley/Register defeated Blackburn/Quintina 8-0, and Caroline Hall/Olivia McLamb beat Hernandez/Dellenger.

Fairmont (0-2) got its lone win of the afternoon from Godwin/Blackwell, who beat Hunt/Lawson in doubles 8-1.

Lumberton hosts South View on Monday. Fairmont travels to face St. Pauls on Sept. 9.

St. Pauls volleyball falls to Hoke County

The St. Pauls volleyball team took a 3-0 defeat at home Thursday against nonconference foe Hoke County.

Hoke County (5-0) won the first set 25-12, the second 25-15 and the third 25-5.

Jessica McNair had three kills for St. Pauls (0-4), Hailey Ray had two kills and two blocks, KeMya Baldwin had two kills and two aces, Madison Philipps had four assists and Na’zariyah Inman had three assists.

Hoke County also swept the Bulldogs to open the season on Aug. 12.

St. Pauls returns to action Wednesday when the Bulldogs host Scotland.