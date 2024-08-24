RED SPRINGS — The Douglas Byrd football team scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Red Springs 40-14 Friday in the season opener for both clubs.

Douglas Byrd (1-0) snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to its last win Oct. 21, 2022.

The Eagles scored first and took a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter. Red Springs (0-1) rebounded with two second-quarter touchdowns and the game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

Douglas Byrd returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, then blocked a punt for a touchdown to take a 28-14 lead; the Eagles scored once more in the period and took a 34-14 lead to the fourth quarter.

The Eagles padded their lead with a touchdown with six minutes remaining.

Friday’s game marked the fourth straight year the programs have opened the season playing each other, with the road team now having won all four games.

Red Springs plays at Gray’s Creek next Friday.