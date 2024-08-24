From the fringe

UNCP baseball to hold golf tournament

The UNC Pembroke baseball team will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The event will be a superball/captain’s choice format. Entries cost $375 for a four-person team. Sponsorships are also available; a team and sign sponsor is $450, or a sign sponsor is $150. Make checks payable to UNC Pembroke baseball.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Paul O’Neil at 910-733-0686.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on Sept. 14-15, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. Everyone must have a current USGA handicap. The tournament will be pre-flighted based on one half of each players handicap. Cost is $115 per player which includes a practice round on Friday, meals before and after play both days, beverages, range balls and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Tommy Belch and James Humphrey. Rory McKeithan and Tommy Davis were the second-flight winners with Mike Lowry and Roy Williamson coming in second place. Larry Piland, Warren Bowen, J.T. Powers and Jerry Long were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 68, Tracey Hunt 68, Phillip Wallwork 69, Tommy Davis 69, James Thompson 70, Mitch Grier 71, Richie Chmura 71, Kevin Davis 72, J.T. Powers 72, Jeff Slabe 72, Bert Thomas 73, James Cox 73, Gary Wallshock 73, Chris Barfield 73, Dennis Andrews 74, Eddie Williams 75, Jimmy Green 75, Brian Davis 76, Bob Antone 76, Ricky Lewis 76, Butch Lennon 76, Barry Leonard 77, Robert Clyburn 77 and Tom Lee 78.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Larry Lynn Locklear and Kent Chavis were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, winning by one stroke over John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke. Jerry Long and James Locklear were the special flight winners. Tiger Will, John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

