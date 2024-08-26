Purnell Swett’s Chase Harris (11) runs with the ball as Lumberton’s Antonio Alvarado (20) and Alexis Alvarado (12) give chase during Saturday’s Robeson Cup semifinal in St. Pauls.

Lumberton’s Justin Lopes, center right, tries to run past Purnell Swett’s Brayden Jacobs, background, and Owen Deese, foreground, during Saturday’s Robeson Cup semifinal in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — As the officials and both coaches discussed how to proceed with breaking a tie after the first 80 minutes of play in Saturday’s Robeson Cup semifinal, Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes told his St. Pauls counterpart Brent Martin it was his call whether to play overtime or go straight to penalty kicks.

“I said let’s roll the dice,” Martin said later after choosing penalties. “I’m a gambling man, dude. I gambled, my heart’s racing … but luckily it went in our favor.”

St. Pauls won penalties 4-3 to advance to the tournament final, which will be Sept. 7 against Lumberton at Red Springs. After coming back to a 2-2 tie to force penalties, Red Springs will play the third-place match against Purnell Swett.

“It was just crazy, man,” St. Pauls’ Omar Canuto said. “We were up 2-0 in the first half, the second half they come with the energy and come back with two goals, (to go to) penalties. Crazy.”

Penalties were tied at 3-3 going into the final scheduled round. After Red Springs (2-1) missed the goal entirely on its attempt, Covin Gomez stepped up for St. Pauls (2-1-1), and sunk the shot into the left corner of the net to win the match.

“I was standing out there (during penalties), I was nervous, I was moving around,” Gomez said. “But when I got to the penalty, I had the confidence to take us to the win.”

“Once they missed their second one and Covin was up I knew we were OK,” Martin said. “I told him, as he was walking up, I said ‘go bring it home.’ And he did, and we celebrated, and it was great.”

Red Springs’ Marco Tellez and St. Pauls’ Kevin Lopez each converted in the first round of penalties. Reynaldo Simon converted Red Springs’ second PK; Canuto got a second chance after a violation on Red Springs’ goalkeeper, and made the successive attempt to keep St. Pauls on pace with the Red Devils.

“I was confident going to the left, but I got lucky enough the keeper came out a little early,” Canuto said. “And then I changed my mind and went to the right side and made it.”

Red Springs’ Alfredo Capulin and St. Pauls’ Osvaldo Santos were successful in the third round of penalties. Red Springs keeper Brandon Reyes and St. Pauls keeper Jorge Luciano each earned saves in the fourth round before Gomez won the match in the fifth and final round.

“We came out slow and really not playing like we should, like they know. But it picked up at the end to get us a tie, and then the PKs we just came up short,” Hughes said. “They’re still growing up, this is just one of the growing pains, but they’ll learn from it and they’ll be ready next time.”

“It’s like Humpty Dumpty,” Martin said. “We’re basically a Humpty Dumpty program; we fall off, break, and then we put ourselves back together again tonight.”

St. Pauls led 2-0 at halftime before Red Springs evened the match with two second-half goals. Tellez hit the first on a free kick from 25 yards out with 26:19 to go, then Capulin scored the equalizer from a sharp angle just off the end line with 11:38 to go.

“At halftime, we said there’s two types of things that are present when blood’s in the water,” Martin said. “You can be a shark or you can be a seal. Seals run away when there’s blood in the water, sharks attack. I wanted us to be sharks, but there was a lot of seals out there tonight, so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and work on that, so that when we get our 2-0 leads, we can bend but not break. Tonight we bent and broke.”

Hughes credited Red Springs’ defense, led by Omar Ramirez, for keeping St. Pauls scoreless in the second half and giving his team’s offense the chance for a comeback.

“We moved (Ramirez) back on defense and he played that position which he hasn’t played, I don’t even think he played there last year, and he showed up big time in that position,” Hughes said. “He definitely gave us the backbone to be able to come back.”

St. Pauls missed out on several good scoring opportunities in the second half, though, including a few after Red Springs tied the game.

“The game, in my opinion, should’ve never gotten (to penalties),” Martin said. “We had times where it hit the post, times where we were 1-v-1 with the keeper and missed our opportunities.

St. Pauls opened the scoring less than four minutes into the match when Canuto scored, assisted by Gomez.

“Covin gave me a through ball and I just finished it,” Canuto said. “It went through the keeper’s legs.”

Yordan Rodriguez scored for the Bulldogs from the top of the box with 3:17 left in the first half to create a 2-0 lead at intermission.

St. Pauls will face Lumberton in the Robeson Cup championship for the second straight year and the third time in five Robeson Cups contested. They’ll seek to be the first team other than the Pirates to win the tournament in its history.

“I want revenge, trying to get that dub for revenge,” Canuto said. “They beat us last year 3-2. … We’ve got a lot of seniors, so I want it for them.”

Both teams are home Monday, as St. Pauls hosts Richmond and Red Springs takes on Hoke County.

Pirates advance to Robeson Cup final again

The Lumberton boys soccer team played sluggishly through the first half in its Robeson Cup semifinal against Purnell Swett, scoring only on an own goal.

But a Korbyn Walton goal early in the second half shifted the momentum more firmly to the Pirates’ favor, and two late goals sealed a 4-0 victory.

Lumberton (1-3) will face St. Pauls in the Robeson Cup championship on Sept. 7; Purnell Swett (1-2-1) will take on Red Spring in the third-place match.

“The start of the game was kind of slow, really disappointing,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We wanted to accomplish some things today. We wanted to work on some things, especially our passing and possession game. We were able to do that. We were able to play all 23 guys on the roster, trying to build some depth, so that’s important as the season progresses. And then we got the win, it was our first win of the season, and it advances us to play for a trophy, so all in all it was a good day.”

Lumberton took a 1-0 lead on an own goal four minutes into the match, then maintained that advantage through the rest of the half.

Walton scored from the top of the box, assisted by Justin Lopez, just over six minutes into the second half.

“At first I thought it was offsides, I’m not even going to lie, because I had made my run a little too early and Justin had played the ball,” Walton said. “He had played the ball and then I ended up making the run and then I got there and I just finished the job off.”

Lumberton scored twice more, both within the final seven minutes. Alexis Adler converted on a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead with 6:17 to go, then Ricky Ramirez scored from point-blank range off the deflection of a corner kick with 2:41 remaining.

“That was some of our reserve players, trying to build some depth with them,” Simmons said. “There was one thing I was glad to see was that our second-team guys, reserve guys stepped up and played some good minutes for us today.”

“I thought we did well after we made a defensive adjustment,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “But I think our conditioning had a toll there in the second half. We’re working on that; it’s just going to come with time. … We don’t have 18 deep, we’re 15 deep probably, but we’re going the best we can and ultimately as the season progresses we’ll get better.”

Lumberton improved to 9-0 all-time in the Robeson Cup, and will be looking to keep intact its streak of winning every Robeson Cup contested when the Pirates face the Bulldogs in the championship match in two weeks.

“(It’s) just finishing the job for this year,” Walton said. “Continuing the tradition that we have and keep the trophy in our name.”

The Pirates play Tuesday at Hoke County.

For Purnell Swett, Saturday’s match was about more than just playing the Robeson Cup, but improving itself by playing strong competition.

“(It’s) just experience, and understanding of what we’re asking of them, defensively and offensively,” Strickland said. “Games get you repetition, and repetition is good. So hopefully the more games we’re getting under our belt, the more experience and confidence these guys get.”

The Rams travel to South Columbus Monday.

