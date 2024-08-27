PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team swept Red Springs Monday in nonconference action.

Purnell Swett (3-1) won the first set 25-12, the second 25-21 and the third 25-14 over the Red Devils (1-5).

Anileigh Locklear had 12 kills and six aces for the Rams, Adisyn Bland had 11 kills, six aces and four blocks and Harley Barfield had four kills.

The Rams played Tuesday at Gray’s Creek; the result was unavailable at press time. Red Springs plays next on Sept. 12 at Fairmont.

Pirates tennis tops South View

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned its third straight win with an 8-1 decision Monday against United-8 Conference foe South View.

Lumberton (3-1, 2-1 United-8) won five of the six matches in singles play. Shania Hunt beat Jasmine Wagner 6-3, 6-0; Josie Lawson defeated Isabelle McNeil 6-0, 6-0; Charley Whitley beat Victoria Olivera 6-1, 6-1; Mackenzie Register topped Kaleisha Pressley 6-3, 6-2; and Caroline Hall defeated Cailey Spence 6-1, 6-0. South View (1-1, 1-1 United-8) got a singles win from Jaliyah DeJesus, who beat Lumberton’s Andrea Brown 3-6, 6-0, 10-5.

The Pirates also won all three matches in doubles. Hunt/Lawson beat Wagner/DeJesus 8-0; Whitley/Register defeated Pressley/Brooklyn Lunsford 8-2; and Hall/Olivia McLamb topped Mackenzie Lowry/Jordynne Gurganus 8-0.

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek on Wednesday.

In other local sports action Monday, St. Pauls boys soccer beat Richmond 2-1.