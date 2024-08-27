PEMBROKE — A third-straight Conference Carolinas tournament championship, along with nine returning contributors, has led to the UNC Pembroke women’s soccer team once again being named preseason Conference Carolinas favorites for the 2024 campaign. The Black & Gold received 13 first-place votes to take the top spot over last year’s conference tournament runner-up, Belmont Abbey.

The Braves return six starters and three other letterwinners from last year’s squad that posted a 12-4-3 record, including a 10-1-3 mark inside conference play, on their way to earning the program’s seventh NCAA postseason berth.

UNC Pembroke received 195 points, with Belmont Abbey (176 points) landing in second. Francis Marion received the other two first-place votes to come in at third with 168 points, while North Greenville (146 points) and Mount Olive (142 points) rounded out the top five.

The Black & Gold will officially open the 2024 season on Sept. 5, as they travel to Dahlonega, Georgia to take on North Georgia. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at the UNG Soccer Complex.

UNCP men’s cross country picked 1st, women 2nd in CC

The UNC Pembroke men’s cross country team has been selected to repeat as Conference Carolinas champions, while the women’s team was picked second with the release of both Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Polls on Wednesday.

The men’s team raked in 13 first-place votes and amassed 194 total points, and will look to make it a three-peat after taking home top honors at the 2022 and 2023 conference championships. Belmont Abbey picked up two first-place votes to settle in at second with 174 points. Southern Wesleyan (165 points), Lees-McRae (162), and Converse (142) rounded out the top five.

The women’s team received two first-place votes and amassed 182 total points to claim the second position. 2023 conference champion Converse (195 points) collected the other 13 first-place votes and took the top spot, while North Greenville (171 points), Southern Wesleyan (143), and Lees-McRae (140) rounded out the top five.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Black & Gold will open its 2024 season on September 6 at the USC Upstate-hosted Eye Opener. The race will take place at Milliken Research Park.

Braves volleyball tabbed 4th

Looking to build off of the success from the 2023 season that produced a division title and a spot in the championship game, the UNC Pembroke volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in the release of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Braves picked up one first place vote and a total of 167 points in Tuesday’s release. Defending conference champions, Emmanuel, were tabbed as the favorites to win the title gathering seven first-place votes and 182 points, while North Greenville was picked to finish second with a pair of first place votes and 175 points. Mount Olive rounded out the top four with five first-place votes in third place with a total of 172 points.

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Braves will officially begin the 2024 season on Sept. 6 when they travel to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Bahama House Classic hosted by Embry-Riddle. UNCP will play Embry Riddle on the opening day of the tournament at 6 p.m. inside the ICI Center.