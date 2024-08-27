PEMBROKE — Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Peter Ormbsy announced that the UNC Pembroke track & field team will be holding an open tryout for the 2024-25 season Thursday and Friday at the Dick & Lenore Taylor Track. The tryout will begin at 3 p.m.

In order to participate, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at UNCP and be in good academic standing. Please bring a completed waiver and release for tryout form, proof of a physical within the past six months, sickle cell testing results and a class schedule to assistant coach Eddie Mahana’s office in the English E. Jones Center by Wednesday. All paperwork must be turned in by this date in order to tryout.

Any students interested in this opportunity need to contact assistant coach Mahana via email at [email protected].