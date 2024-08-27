PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball first-year head coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton announced the addition of five players for her first recruiting class to add to the 2024-25 roster late last week.

Jianna Holmes, DeNaira Williams, and Nadia vonReichbauer are all incoming freshmen, and will join Stella Mollica and Tiana Spann who are transfer student-athletes who will continue their athletic and academic careers with the Braves. All five players will be eligible immediately for the Black & Gold.

“This class brings in experience and scoring at all positions,” said Samuels-Eaton. “We brought in some in state guards that will help impact this team immediately on both ends of the floor with their scoring mentality and defensive prowess. We also added a pair of transfers, Stella and Tiana, who will bring scoring and IQ but also their leadership ability and toughness to this team.”

Holmes, a 5-foot-8 guard, is from Wilkes County and prepped at Winston-Salem Christian, helping the team to a 38-6 record as a senior. She plans to major in exercise science.

Williams played high school basketball for UNCP Athletics Hall of Famer Dee Hardy at E.E. Smith in Fayetteville, scoring over 1,000 points in her prep career. The 5-foot-8 guard from Hope Mills also finished second at the state championship track meet in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash. She will be a business entrepreneurship major.

vonReichbauer is a 5-foot-11 freshman forward from Saginaw, Michigan, where she played at Dudley High School, earning All-Conference and All-Area honors. She made 54 3-pointers during her junior season there, and plans to major in business at UNCP.

Mollica is a 5-foot-3 senior guard from Mohnton, Pennsylvania who played three seasons at D’Youville University, averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, earning second-team All-Conference honors. She is an exercise science major.

Spann is a Division-I transfer from Winthrop; the 6-foot-1 forward is now a junior after playing two seasons for the Eagles, appearing in 21 games during her redshirt-freshman season. The Charleston, South Carolina native is also an exercise science major.