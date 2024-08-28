Purnell Swett-Fairmont highlights

local Week 2 football slate

FAIRMONT — In the 10-game season of high school football, every game already has an inherent urgency. When both teams are coming off a season-opening loss and trying to avoid an 0-2 start, a Week 2 matchup becomes that much more important for both teams.

Such is the case when Purnell Swett and Fairmont meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Fairmont’s Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

Purnell Swett lost its opener 26-7 to St. Pauls, and Fairmont took a 35-0 loss at Lumberton.

“We kind of saw Friday night what we can do, what we do well and what we need to work on,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “I think we’re going to kind of shrink it down, our playbook’s not going to be as big. We’re going to go with what we do and let it fall into place.”

“Some of them need to know the know-how,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “Basically I don’t feel like they were prepared last week, and that’s all on me and the coaching staff. However, this week we’ve got something to go off of and we can correct the mistakes that we’ve seen on film.”

Fairmont (0-1) knows that Purnell Swett (0-1) will look to run the football — a no-secret identity the Rams possess. The Golden Tornadoes, meanwhile, are also looking to recover from allowing 339 rushing yards to Lumberton Friday.

“We have to stop the run to doggone get them to throw the ball,” Carthen said. “Just alignment and assignment for the most part, and bring our heart with us. We always do our equipment check before the game … and the last and most important part was putting your hand on your heart, they need to bring that as well.”

The Rams, meanwhile, will look for more consistency on the offensive end after just one scoring drive at St. Pauls.

“Whenever we did have positive plays on first-and-10, the drive was a little bit more successful; from last year to this year, any time we’re starting in a hole, first-and-15, we’re not that type of offense,” Deese said. “We need the first-and-10, we cannot be successful with a pre-snap penalty to back us up five yards, we’re not built for that.”

Offensively, Fairmont will look to improve after being shut out by the Pirates Friday. Purnell Swett, meanwhile, didn’t allow an offensive touchdown to St. Pauls in the second half Friday, with the only seven second-half points by the Bulldogs coming on an interception return.

“Their offense, it sort of reminds me a little bit of St. Pauls, what they’re trying to do is the same,” Deese said. “Their offense is coming around, and we just have to be ready for what they’re going to give us.”

Purnell Swett beat Fairmont 25-8 last season and 24-8 in 2022, the only two previous meetings between the schools on the football field.

St. Pauls at Lee County

After a convinving win over Purnell Swett to start the season, St. Pauls will face a tough test Friday against a team that dominated the Bulldogs last season, traveling to Lee County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Lee County (1-0) beat Northern Durham 56-12 to open the season Friday. Quarterbacks Jack Martin and Aiden Poole combined to go 14-for-16 for 195 yards and three touchdowns, with Jayden Hill catching seven passes for 144 yards and all three of those scores.

Martin threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s meeting, which Lee County won 42-14; that was the first game all-time between the programs. Lee County ultimately finished last season 4-6.

St. Pauls (1-0) will look to continue a rushing attack that accounted for 236 yards and two Yoshua McBryde touchdowns in last week’s 26-7 win over Purnell Swett. The Bulldogs defense allowed just one touchdown in the contest.

Red Springs at Gray’s Creek

Red Springs hits the road for the first time this season as it looks to rebound from a Week 1 loss when it faces Gray’s Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hope Mills.

Gray’s Creek (1-0) beat E.E. Smith 49-20 in Week 1, with the damage done almost exclusively on the ground for the Bears, with Dequan Anthony, Zeek Reed and Alphonso Myers all rushing for over 100 yards; Myers had three touchdowns, Reed two and Anthony one.

Kaleb Caraway, one of the area’s best defensive players, had 11 tackles in the Bears’ win.

Red Springs (0-1) allowed 305 rushing yards in last week’s 40-14 loss to Douglas Byrd, which also included a punt return and an interception return for a touchdown.

Gray’s Creek beat Red Springs 47-19 last fall in the first meeting between the teams since 2006. The Bears lead the all-time series 4-1.

